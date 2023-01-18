ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Kevin O'Connell dances around questions about Ed Donatell's future

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YghwC_0kJEPxes00

The Minnesota Vikings had their season-ending press conference on Wednesday afternoon and the biggest question going into it was whether or not Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would be returning for the 2023 season.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell danced around the question, saying that they are in an “evaluation period” and didn’t have any decisions made at this point.

It is worth noting that he didn’t say one way or the other whether Donatell would be back and I think it’s important. The only real piece of news that could be gathered from what O’Connell said is that he and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are having conversations with everyone about the future of this team, what could have been better and how they need to improve.

Buckle up Vikings fans, it could be a little bit before we receive any clarity on defensive coordinator.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy