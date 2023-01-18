8 takeaways from Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's season-ending press conference

The end-of-the-season press conference often has some nuggets that are worth talking about.

At 1:00 pm central time, head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke to the media about the over arching view of the 2022 season and the offseason that is now upon them.

A lot of what we hear was “coach speak” but there were still some things to take away from the press conference. Here were the eight main takeaways from Wednesday’s press conference.

The foundation has been built

Right off the bat, the main tone of the press conference was that of the foundation being set for the future. Both Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell spoke about how they have built the foundation for the future. It’s all about improving as a team and coaching staff from here on out and going further in the playoffs.

"Is it (what we are doing) championship worthy?"

With the tone initially about the foundation having been set, it’s all about making sure that the organization is focused on contending for the Super Bowl and O’Connell said it perfectly.

“Is it championship worthy?”

A lot of it is coach speak, but O’Connell is right. He was a part of a Super Bowl champion in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams and what he says carries a little bit more weight than the average coach does.

No decisions have been made on Ed Donatell

With the performance of the defense, it was expected that the Vikings would move on from defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, but a decision hasn’t been made yet. O’Connell was very non-commital about it, as he said that he was fully evaluating every aspect of the team and having conversations with players and gathering information.

Evaluating the draft class

Evaluating the first draft class is difficult, especially without having three of your first five draft picks for most of the season. Adofo-Mensah spoke about continuing that evaluation with more information and comparing it to the information that you have. Essentially, it was very eloquently spoken basic info. The information on what they think of the draft class will show this offseason, especially at cornerback and guard.

Extend Kirk Cousins?

The Vikings have a big decision to make at the quarterback position on a long-term basis. Adofo-Mensah was asked if they would extend quarterback Kirk Cousins again.

“The expectation is that he (Kirk Cousins) will be our quarterback next season.”

The tone of this answer wasn’t one that Adofo-Mensah said with complete certainty. He left the door open for another move to be made, especially when it came to giving him an extension.

Justin Jefferson contract extension

When asked about a contract extension for star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and what problems that can create for the salary cap, Adofo-Mensah spoke on that. He called Jefferson a “special person and player” while saying the problems are “champagne problems” which equates it to being something you shouldn’t complain about.

Adofo-Mensah also said that they have had an initial dialogue with Jefferson and his agent on a contract extension.

One score wins

Are 11 one-score wins sustainable? Adofo-Mensah talked about being “situational masters” and how they will look deeper into how sustainable it is, but the tone was that of encouragement instead of calling it a fluke like a lot of analysts have said.

Draft capital

The Vikings currently go into the 2023 NFL draft with four picks and either one or two compensatory picks depending on how things shake out. When asked about the limited draft capital, Adofo-Mensah talked about how it was a two-year plan.

“The plan was always a two-year horizon. There are always ways to create more picks.”

The Vikings 2022 draft class was 10 players deep with the idea that they can contribute even more next season and we could see upwards of five plus starters next season.