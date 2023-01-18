ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

8 takeaways from Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's season-ending press conference

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPtXt_0kJEPPqI00

The end-of-the-season press conference often has some nuggets that are worth talking about.

At 1:00 pm central time, head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke to the media about the over arching view of the 2022 season and the offseason that is now upon them.

A lot of what we hear was “coach speak” but there were still some things to take away from the press conference. Here were the eight main takeaways from Wednesday’s press conference.

The foundation has been built

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpuOc_0kJEPPqI00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Right off the bat, the main tone of the press conference was that of the foundation being set for the future. Both Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell spoke about how they have built the foundation for the future. It’s all about improving as a team and coaching staff from here on out and going further in the playoffs.

"Is it (what we are doing) championship worthy?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2OFW_0kJEPPqI00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

With the tone initially about the foundation having been set, it’s all about making sure that the organization is focused on contending for the Super Bowl and O’Connell said it perfectly.

“Is it championship worthy?”

A lot of it is coach speak, but O’Connell is right. He was a part of a Super Bowl champion in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams and what he says carries a little bit more weight than the average coach does.

No decisions have been made on Ed Donatell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb4gG_0kJEPPqI00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

With the performance of the defense, it was expected that the Vikings would move on from defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, but a decision hasn’t been made yet. O’Connell was very non-commital about it, as he said that he was fully evaluating every aspect of the team and having conversations with players and gathering information.

Evaluating the draft class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FI5Ts_0kJEPPqI00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Evaluating the first draft class is difficult, especially without having three of your first five draft picks for most of the season. Adofo-Mensah spoke about continuing that evaluation with more information and comparing it to the information that you have. Essentially, it was very eloquently spoken basic info. The information on what they think of the draft class will show this offseason, especially at cornerback and guard.

Extend Kirk Cousins?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRxjJ_0kJEPPqI00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have a big decision to make at the quarterback position on a long-term basis. Adofo-Mensah was asked if they would extend quarterback Kirk Cousins again.

“The expectation is that he (Kirk Cousins) will be our quarterback next season.”

The tone of this answer wasn’t one that Adofo-Mensah said with complete certainty. He left the door open for another move to be made, especially when it came to giving him an extension.

Justin Jefferson contract extension

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyyOW_0kJEPPqI00
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

When asked about a contract extension for star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and what problems that can create for the salary cap, Adofo-Mensah spoke on that. He called Jefferson a “special person and player” while saying the problems are “champagne problems” which equates it to being something you shouldn’t complain about.

Adofo-Mensah also said that they have had an initial dialogue with Jefferson and his agent on a contract extension.

One score wins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtOMN_0kJEPPqI00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Are 11 one-score wins sustainable? Adofo-Mensah talked about being “situational masters” and how they will look deeper into how sustainable it is, but the tone was that of encouragement instead of calling it a fluke like a lot of analysts have said.

Draft capital

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7aNY_0kJEPPqI00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings currently go into the 2023 NFL draft with four picks and either one or two compensatory picks depending on how things shake out. When asked about the limited draft capital, Adofo-Mensah talked about how it was a two-year plan.

“The plan was always a two-year horizon. There are always ways to create more picks.”

The Vikings 2022 draft class was 10 players deep with the idea that they can contribute even more next season and we could see upwards of five plus starters next season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening

When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Defensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced a few major coaching staff changes. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has been fired after three seasons with the team. McDaniel suggested the move was in the best interest of the team. "I am grateful for Josh's ...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

1 big adjustment Brock Purdy must make vs. Cowboys

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy got a win in his first playoff start, and bounced back from a rough first half to finish the game with three touchdown passes and 332 yards through the air. There were a handful of plays in the wild card game against Seattle that won’t likely work against a Cowboys pass rush that Purdy calls one of the 49ers’ biggest challenges of the year. How he adjusts on some of those plays will be crucial for San Francisco’s offense Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles sign ex-Broncos wide receiver during playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles have added some depth to their wide receiver room ahead of their playoff showdown with the New York Giants. The Eagles signed former Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland to their practice squad earlier this week, via Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire. Philly will have the option to elevate Cleveland to the game-day roster for Saturday’s game against the Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta declines to comment on potential trade of QB Lamar Jackson

Now that the Baltimore Ravens’ season is over, all eyes have turned to the impending contract negotiations they will have with quarterback Lamar Jackson in the hopes that a long-term deal can be agreed to before the beginning of the 2023 season. General manager Eric DeCosta spoke at length about the Ravens’ future in his end-of-season press conference with head coach John Harbaugh, but when trading Jackson was brought up, he didn’t seem inclined to comment.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy