Repairs begin this weekend for damaged I-10 overpass in Lafayette Parish
UPDATE 1/21: – Due to weather conditions, the I-10 eastbound closure set to take place Saturday, Jan. 21, is now rescheduled to take place Sunday, Jan. 22, from 9 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 23, at 5 a.m. ORIGINAL 1/20: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A warning for Lafayette motorist. Major construction will take place this weekend at […]
Proposals for land for new Lafayette performing arts center due Feb. 22
The official quest for land for a new performing arts center in Lafayette to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center began Wednesday. Lafayette Consolidated Government issued a request for proposals seeking property owners interested in donating, leasing or selling land to the city for the new performing arts center. The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 22.
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
Carencro man arrested on contractor fraud over string of undelivered garage doors in St. Landry
A Carencro man was arrested on home improvement and contractor fraud after failing to deliver contracted garage doors to at least three clients in St. Landry Parish, the St. Landry Parish’s Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Carpenter, 28, of Carencro, was arrested on three counts of home improvement fraud/residential...
Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police
A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
New Iberia woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish
A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night.
Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive
I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
Carencro business owner arrested on multiple charges of contractor fraud
The owner of a Carencro business was booked into jail on Thursday after multiple complaints of contractor fraud.
Carencro man booked with contractor fraud
Three victims called St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies about their contact with Diamond Garage Doors and Repairs in Carencro.
Louisiana State Police Unit Involved in Bad Accident, Flips Over in Lafayette
We are following a developing story in Lafayette. Several listeners have called in to report that a Louisiana State Police unit was involved in a bad accident in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE:. Lafayette PD has issued the following press release regarding the reported crash at Kaliste Saloom and West...
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
This notable Lafayette business building is getting a facelift, rebranding after being sold
After being sold in late 2021, the Petroleum Tower is getting a much-needed renovation and a name change. The 94,000-square-foot office at 3639 Ambassador Caffery Parkway stands as a striking six-story silhouette. Lafayette accountant Kyle Kellner and his business partner passed the building near the Johnston Street in the middle of Lafayette’s retail corridor nearly every day. But the building sat for sale for a handful of years and slowly became outdated.
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
Business owner concerned about intersection dangers after car accident damaged building
A Lafayette business owner is concerned about intersection dangers after a car accident damaged her office building.
Construction Has Officially Begun on the New Chick-Fil-a on Johnston & Ridge Road
Construction has officially begun on the new Chick-fil-A location at the corner of 5300 Johnston Street & Ridge Road, across from Time Plaza shopping center in Lafayette, Louisiana. Known for its Grade A chicken, Chick-fil-A has grown to become one of the most sought-after quick-service chicken restaurants in the country,...
A complaint a day for dangerous dogs: Here's how Baton Rouge Animal Control handles it
Pet food bowls lie scattered throughout the sprawling front yard of a North Flannery Road home, the driveway to which is obstructed by two panels of a chain link fence sporting signs warning outsiders: “BEWARE OF DOG.”. Animal Control officer Anna Catalanello, joined by fellow officer Frank Shaffer, grabs...
2 teens shot on Moss Street in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident Wednesday night in Lafayette. Lafayette Police have confirmed that the double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Moss Street near East Alexander. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the teens were transported to a local […]
Baton Rouge council moves to take more active role in crime, policing issues
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is pushing for a louder voice in discussions over crime and policing in the parish. The council on Wednesday moved without objection to establish the Public Safety Committee, which will include seven of the 12 council members. The goal is to convene people involved in public safety issues and find legislative solutions to East Baton Rouge Parish's high crime rate, Councilwoman Jennifer Racca said. Racca, a local defense attorney, spearheaded the effort to form the committee.
Two teen boys injured in shooting at Moss Street business in Lafayette
Two teens were injured in a shooting at a Moss Street business on Wednesday night, the Lafayette Police Department said. The teens, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were standing in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street when a verbal altercation ensued between the boys and the occupants of an unknown vehicle. One of the occupants shot in the direction of the teens, striking them both before the vehicle fled the area, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Teen accused of Baton Rouge armed robberies was on the run from group home, officials say
One of the teens accused of using flashing lights to pull people over and rob them at gunpoint was on the run from a Shreveport group home, while another was under parole supervision, Office of Juvenile Justice officials said. Last week Baton Rouge police detectives arrested three 17-year-olds and an...
