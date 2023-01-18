Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Two tragedies, one small town: Brusly residents show the meaning of community
Brusly residents stopped by Alexander Park in a steady stream Saturday to purchase jambalaya meals as part of a fundraiser for victims of a Jan. 7 duplex fire that left four families without a home. It was a familiar scene. On Jan. 14, many of those same residents lined up to donate blood for Liam Dunn, the third victim in the police chase crash that killed two Brusly High School students and left Dunn in critical condition.
travelawaits.com
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Jan. 11-17
BANK: 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, new building for CLB The Community Bank; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Womack and Sons Construction Group; $1.4 million. STORAGE: 2450 SW Evangeline Thruway; description, new storage for Energy Pipe; applicant, Istre Engineering Services; contractor, Steel Construction Management; $250,000. RESTAURANT: 4555 Johnston St., description,...
theadvocate.com
An Ascension manufacturer missed its ITEP job targets. The state won’t penalize them.
The board that oversees Louisiana’s lucrative industrial property tax break program chose not to levy any penalties against an Ascension Parish manufacturer that missed its job and payroll targets, even though the Ascension Parish Council recommended a small fine. Back in October, the Ascension Parish Council wrestled with what...
Construction Has Officially Begun on the New Chick-Fil-a on Johnston & Ridge Road
Construction has officially begun on the new Chick-fil-A location at the corner of 5300 Johnston Street & Ridge Road, across from Time Plaza shopping center in Lafayette, Louisiana. Known for its Grade A chicken, Chick-fil-A has grown to become one of the most sought-after quick-service chicken restaurants in the country,...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Badland hotels to be curbed as crime hotspots
When you’re talking about shutting down a legitimate business, it’s tricky legally for a city, or any government. But as chronicled in the pages of The Advocate over the past year, the crime centers in cheap budget motels in Baton Rouge are more than just that what lawyers would call “public nuisances.”
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
theadvocate.com
Carencro man arrested on contractor fraud over string of undelivered garage doors in St. Landry
A Carencro man was arrested on home improvement and contractor fraud after failing to deliver contracted garage doors to at least three clients in St. Landry Parish, the St. Landry Parish’s Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Carpenter, 28, of Carencro, was arrested on three counts of home improvement fraud/residential...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced board chair, honor for WBRZ GM
— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
Carencro business owner arrested on multiple charges of contractor fraud
The owner of a Carencro business was booked into jail on Thursday after multiple complaints of contractor fraud.
theadvocate.com
Even as COVID-19 waned, here's why Baton Rouge emergency room visits rose in 2022
Baton Rouge’s emergency rooms were a little more packed last year. Area hospitals said their total emergency room visits rose in 2022 compared to 2021. Though state data shows positive COVID-19 cases plummeted last year, the disease's lingering effects were a key reason for the ER spike. As COVID-19...
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of over $1.8 million through false medical diagnoses and fraudulent billing of educational programs.
18-Wheeler Falls Off of Pontoon Bridge in Estherwood
The last time this happened wasn't that long ago: September of 2022. Here are some pictures of today's incident.
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, Capital Region Crime Stoppers in Louisiana reported that Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the suspects in the featured image. According to authorities, over the course of the last few months, the suspects have worked together to commit several retail thefts totaling several thousands of dollars from the Nike store located in Towne Center.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
theadvocate.com
Teen accused of Baton Rouge armed robberies was on the run from group home, officials say
One of the teens accused of using flashing lights to pull people over and rob them at gunpoint was on the run from a Shreveport group home, while another was under parole supervision, Office of Juvenile Justice officials said. Last week Baton Rouge police detectives arrested three 17-year-olds and an...
theadvocate.com
Truck stop project proposed for site just off I-49 in north Lafayette
A national group is in negotiations to build a truck stop at the Pont des Mouton Road exit along Interstate 49 in north Lafayette. Circle K Stores Inc. of Arizona and a developer are applying to have for a rezoning for property at 205 E. Pont des Mouton Road with the city zoning commission with Lafayette Consolidated Government during its Monday meeting.
999ktdy.com
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
theadvocate.com
Proposals for land for new Lafayette performing arts center due Feb. 22
The official quest for land for a new performing arts center in Lafayette to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center began Wednesday. Lafayette Consolidated Government issued a request for proposals seeking property owners interested in donating, leasing or selling land to the city for the new performing arts center. The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 22.
