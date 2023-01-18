Hydroponics is one of those growing techniques that seems to be capturing people’s imagination at the moment – fuelled perhaps by the slew of CGI images showing futuristic vertical farms atop skyscrapers that are flooding social media these days. Fortunately, you don’t have to have an engineering degree or be the owner of a glass-covered penthouse to try this out for yourself. Here’s my beginner’s guide to home hydroponics.

