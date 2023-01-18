Read full article on original website
Have You Been Caught in Yakima’s Terrible Parking Hall of Shame?
So a while ago, I was visiting my local Safeway. As I pulled into my parking spot, some guy, who I’m sure was overcompensating for something, pulled right by me and parked his truck. He was already going way too fast for this or any parking lot. The way he parked, I figured, alright, maybe he’s older; he’s pulling (almost) into a handicapped space. The young man hopped out of his truck and went into shop. Nope, not elderly, just kind of @$$hole on the asphalt.
Local Restaurant Brings Back Classic Yakima Favorite, but You Gotta Get them Fast
Cheese Zombies were the staple food option for our local schools growing up in the Yakima Valley. Nobody has been able to quite explain why this simple combination of yeasty bread and the type of processed cheese they use makes these so wonderful. Maybe it's exactly that. The fact that it's simple by design yet so amazingly tasty that people keep coming back for more. I could also be the nostalgia of sinking your teeth into one of this cheese pillows that whisk you back to a time when you'd hang out with your friends all day, didn't have the responsibilities you have now. Either way, these are amazing and always welcome any and all restaurants in town to carry them.
Do You Remember Yakima’s Old ‘Video Unlimited’ Movie Store?
Do You Remember Yakima’s Old 'Video Unlimited' Movie Store?. As many people do this time of year, my family has entered into the "spring cleaning" mode early. In doing so, my father passed on my family's old luggage to me. These things are old. They are so old I doubt I'll even donate them to a thrift store.
This $23 Sushi Monstrosity is so Insane It Found Its Way to Yakima
There is never a time I'm not in the mood for sushi. I can't explain it. Something about the perfect bite-sized pieces that I can just pop in my mouth without having the need to cut anything works for me. The quickest way to get food from the plate to my face is always best. And it sushi just looks cool. It's definitely an art form.
2AM THOUGHTS: Yakima Memorial Hospital Visits Post Pandemic
Without going into a lot of details, I spent more time than I cared to at Memorial Hospital. I’m fine, and my family is fine. Thank you for asking. I must say, everyone who works there was and is amazing and gave nothing but the best of care. I’m mainly writing this piece because one thing, in particular, stood out and amused me. I totally get the why, but I was still dumbstruck by this specific practice.
Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe
The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
Open Letter to Taco Bell: Bring Back the Chili Cheese Burrito
When Taco Bell first opened in Yakima around '93 or '94, I was happy to see this chain come to Yakima, as well as many others. Especially people my age because the food options at the time were so inexpensive. It was during a time when nothing on the menu was over a dollar. Well, though they still offer cost-efficient menu items with several being under a dollar one item I wish they still served was the chili cheese burrito. Seemingly overnight, it was no longer on the menu. I would love nothing more than for this item to return to Yakima Taco Bell locations.
21 Fast Food Chains in Spokane We Wish Were in the Yakima Valley
🎵SOMEDAY, IT'LL COME ALONG...THE FOOD WE LOVE...🎵. If you live in the Yakima Valley, we have a question for you: How often do you get to visit Spokane? There are many fun things about visiting Spokane and one of them is getting to eat at fast food chains Spokane has that the Yakima Valley doesn’t.
Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday)
Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday, January 20th) Let’s face it; it’s a tough place for everyone. For some, it’s financial. For others, it can be health. Whether that’s physical or mental health, very few people are not struggling in one way or another. It can be a rough road, but the best thing to remember is that you are not alone, we’re all in this life together, and there is help! Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it.
10 Best Yakima Valley Places for a Romantic Date in 2023
Wintertime in the Yakima Valley might be tough on the outdoor romantic date scene but Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Do you have your plans already made for a romantic night? We asked some of our friends where the best romantic places for a date in the Yakima Valley, and they gave us some great suggestions we can pass along to you.
8 Celebs Spotted in the Yakima Valley
We get it, celebrities are just people like us; they eat and go to the bathroom just like anyone else... When a famous entertainer or someone with notoriety comes to town, a lively spirit seems to fill the Yakima Valley air. Excitement gets kicked up a notch. When a celebrity makes time for a visit to the Yakima Valley it does feel kind of exciting, not going to lie. In fact, the only downside to a celeb being spotted in the Yakima Valley is that the negative and the toxic people get real bent out of shape over it. They act as though we should feel ashamed to feel just a little giddy about seeing a celebrity. We, however, say hey, if you get excited about spotting a celebrity in the Yakima Valley, that’s all that counts.
Washington State is Great at a Lot of Things. Traffic isn’t One of Them
We're fortunate we live in Eastern Washington and, more so, we live in a city like Yakima that doesn't have traffic compared to Seattle or Tacoma. That didn't stop Washington state for being one of the worst states to drive in. WalletHub was looking into states that are terrible for...
If Yakima Had an Area 51, Here are 4 Possible Locations
Imagine, if you would, that Washington State has numerous paranormal sightings from UFOs and flying saucers to people's claims of alien abduction to witnessing activity from our out-of-world visitors. Well, this is a reality for many. Washington has always been known as a great place to see all this, especially around Mount Rainier. With this in mind, I was thinking if we happen to have our own Area 51 to hold said aircraft and other experiments that may happen. Where would we keep something like this? Here are just a few places in the Yakima Valley where we could totally have our own Area 51, so-to-speak.
7 Fantastic Restaurants In Yakima To Get Your Teriyaki Fix!
I guess I don’t know what Teriyaki is. Weirdly, I’m just now realizing it, especially being an overweight guy who loves chicken teriyaki. As my wife & I were discussing our dinner plans and meal prepping for the next week, the topic of Teriyaki came up. I don’t want to get into how dumb I was and how confusing I made our conversation, but let’s just say, between my wife and Wikipedia, I now know more about Teriyaki besides the fact that it’s delicious.
Pop The Top & Shine Your Ride! Cruise The Ave. Is Back in Yakima: Dates Announced
I’m sick of the snow, so I’m looking forward to the warmer weather. The longer days, brighter nights. Getting into your car and just GOING! No need to sit and scrape your windshield or warm up the engine. Or even shovel the driveway before you pull out. I cannot wait to kick back with the windows down, music up, friends riding shotgun, and the breeze blowing through my scalp (I’m bald). I cannot wait to Cruising The Ave.!
Happy Valentine’s Day, Here’s a Hand Made Gift, I bought! Upcoming Craft Fairs & Bazaars
Sure, you can spend the money on throw-away gifts. The kind that ANYONE can find at a store the night before Valentine’s Day. But that’s not you. You’re classy; you plan ahead. You know that candy and flowers lose their appeal over time. Surprise your special someone with something a bit personal. Something that is handmade, and someone spent time crafting it.
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima
A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
Gun Control: Conceal Vs Open Carry in Yakima? Do you Need Training?
With the topic of gun rights, safety, and possession constantly under discussion and debate, it made me question where we stood on the subject in Washington State. Especially where one side of the state’s opinion seems to be drastically different from the others regarding owning and using a firearm.
5 Restaurant in Yakima to Thrive on the Carnivore Diet
It's the new year and so many are trying new diets and doing what they can to kickstart 2023 with a new outlook and find a new routine in their eating habits. In a recent interview, Sam Hunt was talking about his diet that his guitar player got him on called the Carnivore Diet. Meat, and lots of it. If you'd like to try the Sam Hunt Diet for yourself, here are just a few options you can consider.
