Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
Orchard Road in Pullman closed indefinitely following DUI hit and run crash
PULLMAN, Wash. — Orchard Drive in Pullman is closed indefinitely following a DUI hit-and-run crash in the area. The Pullman Police Department says the crash resulted in a downed power pole. Police say to use an alternative route. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
KHQ Right Now
DUI hit-and-run knocks down powerline on Orchard Drive in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Orchard Drive will be closed "indefinitely" and more than 100 people are without power in Pullman after a vehicle crashed into a powerline. According to the Pullman Police Department, the crash was a hit-and-run by driver who was under the influence. Orchard Drive is closed indefinitely, following a DUI hit and run crash that resulted in a down power pole.
pullmanradio.com
39 Year Old Homeless Man Arrested For Stealing Pickup From Garfield Area Pleads Guilty
The 39-year-old homeless man who was arrested for stealing a pickup from the Garfield area has pleaded guilty. Nicholas Bunch was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday night January 7th. Bunch stole the truck from a home near Garfield and was located by authorities in North Pullman. He reportedly told officers that he also burglarized at least three other cars. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office dropped three counts of vehicle prowl against Bunch in return for his guilty plea to felony vehicle theft. Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommended sentence from the prosecution and the defense. Bunch was sentenced to 12 days in jail and was credited for time served. The case was resolved on Friday morning. The truck was returned to the owner.
Clarkston Woman Charged with Possession of Meth, Introduction of Contraband Into Jail
LEWISTON - On Thursday, January 19, 2023 at approximately 10:44 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Main Street on a vehicle with expired registration. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers then made...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
People Magazine: Idaho suspect followed victims on Instagram, 'repeatedly' messaged 1
According to People Magazine, Brian Kohberger, the suspect charged with the killings of four University of Idaho students, followed the three female victims on Instagram and repeatedly messaged one of them without ever receiving a reply.
q13fox.com
Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
Spokane Major Crimes Detectives Arrest Mother After She Confesses to Killing Adult Son Last Summer
SPOKANE - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old woman after she confessed that she shot and killed her 35-year-old son before disposing of his body in Whitman County last summer. 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail and charged with...
No One Hurt When Moscow Man Accidentally Fires Handgun Inside Apartment
MOSCOW - No one was hurt when a 23-year-old Moscow man accidentally fired his handgun inside his apartment when his roommates were home. Moscow Police responded to the weapons offense report at a residence on C Street in the northwest part of town Wednesday morning. Police say the man was cleaning his pistol the night before when he pulled the trigger before making sure the chamber was cleared. The bullet when through his bedroom wall and into another bedroom before ricocheting onto the floor.
Authorities: Mother cut off son's head with saw after fatally shooting him
SPOKANE, Washington — A 58-year-old woman confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son, cutting off his head and dumping his body last summer near Rock Lake in Whitman County, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Sunday and charged with suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Chase Catelli, who authorities identified in court documents. Spokane County...
Jury Finds Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Guilty Of Felony Child Molestation
A 52-year-old former downtown Pullman businessman has been convicted by a jury of 1st degree felony child molestation. Victor Hudak was convicted Wednesday during his jury trial in Whitman County Superior Court. The jury deliberated for a little over an hour before finding Hudak guilty. The trial started on Monday. Hudak is scheduled to be sentenced on February 17th. Whitman County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl successfully prosecuted the case.
Former Grangeville Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft in Connection to Embezzlement Investigation in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Friday, January 13, 2023, the Idaho County District Court issued a warrant for Grand Theft for 44-year-old Rebecca Warden in connection to a reported case of embezzlement at a local Grangeville business that was being investigated. At the conclusion of the investigation, the warrant was issued for 44-year-old Rebecca Warden, formerly of Grangeville, ID.
KLEWTV
Lewiston reservoir failure: where to report property damage
Early this morning, the reservoir for the City of Lewiston located northeast of 16th Avenue ( Southway Avenue on Google maps) and 29th Street failed, according to officials. Video shot by a Lewiston resident capture the flooding to his apartment units at 2428 11th Avenue. Pictures posted on social media...
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years ago
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the University of Idaho killings, called himself a "demon" in a troubling rap song that he allegedly posted online. The artist reflects toward the end of "Rise up instrumental- test," a song posted on SoundCloud 11 years ago under the username "Exarr," "You are not my equal / You are wicked but I'm devil."
Tri-City Herald
Inside the crime scene: Documents reveal info on house where U of I students were killed
At 1122 King Road in Moscow sits the gray six-bedroom, three-bathroom house that continues to be the source of significant national attention. Someone walking by on Nov. 12 would have seen a lumpy couch on the back porch, trendy garden lights strung across the rear balcony and a pair of pink cowboy boots in one window — telltale signs that this house, like many in the area, was a student rental.
City of Lewiston continues investigating reservoir failure that caused property damage
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston continues investigating what caused the reservoir failure that lead to property damage in some areas of town on Wednesday. The city launched a Boil Water Alert Order on Wednesday for some areas of Lewiston that is expected to remain in effect through the weekend.
KLEWTV
VIDEO: flooding from Lewiston reservoir failure
A Lewiston resident took video Wednesday morning moments after the city's water reservoir failed. Kevin Anderson recorded the flooding in his neighborhood around the area of 2400 11th Avenue. The following roads are currently closed in the City of Lewiston :. 2300 and 2500 blocks of each:. 16th Avenue. 11th...
Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai
LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 1