Lewiston, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Orchard Road in Pullman closed indefinitely following DUI hit and run crash

PULLMAN, Wash. — Orchard Drive in Pullman is closed indefinitely following a DUI hit-and-run crash in the area. The Pullman Police Department says the crash resulted in a downed power pole. Police say to use an alternative route. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

DUI hit-and-run knocks down powerline on Orchard Drive in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. - Orchard Drive will be closed "indefinitely" and more than 100 people are without power in Pullman after a vehicle crashed into a powerline. According to the Pullman Police Department, the crash was a hit-and-run by driver who was under the influence. Orchard Drive is closed indefinitely, following a DUI hit and run crash that resulted in a down power pole.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

39 Year Old Homeless Man Arrested For Stealing Pickup From Garfield Area Pleads Guilty

The 39-year-old homeless man who was arrested for stealing a pickup from the Garfield area has pleaded guilty. Nicholas Bunch was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday night January 7th. Bunch stole the truck from a home near Garfield and was located by authorities in North Pullman. He reportedly told officers that he also burglarized at least three other cars. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office dropped three counts of vehicle prowl against Bunch in return for his guilty plea to felony vehicle theft. Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommended sentence from the prosecution and the defense. Bunch was sentenced to 12 days in jail and was credited for time served. The case was resolved on Friday morning. The truck was returned to the owner.
GARFIELD, WA
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake

The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge

CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

No One Hurt When Moscow Man Accidentally Fires Handgun Inside Apartment

MOSCOW - No one was hurt when a 23-year-old Moscow man accidentally fired his handgun inside his apartment when his roommates were home. Moscow Police responded to the weapons offense report at a residence on C Street in the northwest part of town Wednesday morning. Police say the man was cleaning his pistol the night before when he pulled the trigger before making sure the chamber was cleared. The bullet when through his bedroom wall and into another bedroom before ricocheting onto the floor.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Mother cut off son's head with saw after fatally shooting him

SPOKANE, Washington — A 58-year-old woman confessed to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son, cutting off his head and dumping his body last summer near Rock Lake in Whitman County, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Sunday and charged with suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Chase Catelli, who authorities identified in court documents. Spokane County...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Jury Finds Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Guilty Of Felony Child Molestation

A 52-year-old former downtown Pullman businessman has been convicted by a jury of 1st degree felony child molestation. Victor Hudak was convicted Wednesday during his jury trial in Whitman County Superior Court. The jury deliberated for a little over an hour before finding Hudak guilty. The trial started on Monday. Hudak is scheduled to be sentenced on February 17th. Whitman County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl successfully prosecuted the case.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Former Grangeville Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft in Connection to Embezzlement Investigation in Idaho County

IDAHO COUNTY - On Friday, January 13, 2023, the Idaho County District Court issued a warrant for Grand Theft for 44-year-old Rebecca Warden in connection to a reported case of embezzlement at a local Grangeville business that was being investigated. At the conclusion of the investigation, the warrant was issued for 44-year-old Rebecca Warden, formerly of Grangeville, ID.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Lewiston reservoir failure: where to report property damage

Early this morning, the reservoir for the City of Lewiston located northeast of 16th Avenue ( Southway Avenue on Google maps) and 29th Street failed, according to officials. Video shot by a Lewiston resident capture the flooding to his apartment units at 2428 11th Avenue. Pictures posted on social media...
LEWISTON, ID
Tri-City Herald

Inside the crime scene: Documents reveal info on house where U of I students were killed

At 1122 King Road in Moscow sits the gray six-bedroom, three-bathroom house that continues to be the source of significant national attention. Someone walking by on Nov. 12 would have seen a lumpy couch on the back porch, trendy garden lights strung across the rear balcony and a pair of pink cowboy boots in one window — telltale signs that this house, like many in the area, was a student rental.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

VIDEO: flooding from Lewiston reservoir failure

A Lewiston resident took video Wednesday morning moments after the city's water reservoir failed. Kevin Anderson recorded the flooding in his neighborhood around the area of 2400 11th Avenue. The following roads are currently closed in the City of Lewiston :. 2300 and 2500 blocks of each:. 16th Avenue. 11th...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai

LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
LAPWAI, ID
