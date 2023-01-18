Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sabre Yachts combined traditional styling with contemporary comfort in its Sabreline 38 Hardtop Express. A portside settee and table are on the main deck, as are two Stidd helm seats and a wet bar with a fridge and ice maker. Belowdecks are the portside galley, an L-shaped settee that can convert to a double berth, and a forepeak cabin that’s separated from the galley by a sliding door. Top speed is 32.3 knots, and cruising speed is 25 knots. As of November 2022, four 38 Hardtop Expresses were available, ranging from $316,168 to $439,000.

2 DAYS AGO