Sirena Yachts Launches 100th Boat
Turkish builder Sirena Yachts has launched its 100th yacht, a Sirena...
Discover the CLX96
Taking in the profile of the CL Yachts CLX96 flagship at Lauderdale Marine Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, my eyes were overloaded with a sense of new—and yet something familiar.
Yachting On Board: Pearl Yachts Pearl 72
The latest addition to Pearl Yachts lineup, the Pearl 72 made its debut at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Sleek, sophisticated, and luxurious, the Pearl 72 offers comfort and style. About Pearl Yachts:. THE ATELIER OF YACHTING. To produce a limited number of high-quality yachts each year is...
Invictus TT420 to Debut This Month
The Invictus TT420 is expected to be on display at Boot Düsseldorf in Germany. Invictus Yachts is preparing for the debut of the TT420...
Sabreline 38 Hardtop Express for Sale
Sabre Yachts combined traditional styling with contemporary comfort in its Sabreline 38 Hardtop Express. A portside settee and table are on the main deck, as are two Stidd helm seats and a wet bar with a fridge and ice maker. Belowdecks are the portside galley, an L-shaped settee that can convert to a double berth, and a forepeak cabin that's separated from the galley by a sliding door. Top speed is 32.3 knots, and cruising speed is 25 knots. As of November 2022, four 38 Hardtop Expresses were available, ranging from $316,168 to $439,000.
