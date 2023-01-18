Read full article on original website
The Rice Box to open its doors in Rice Village just in time for Lunar New Year
The Rice Box in Rice Village, located at 5504 Morningside Drive, Houston, is the restaurant's fourth Houston location. (Courtesy The Rice Box) Chinese-American takeout restaurant The Rice Box is set to open its fourth Houston location in Rice Village on Jan. 21 at the cusp of Lunar New Year. The...
2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs
Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
Local restaurateurs open new concept called The Gelato Spot in Webster
Local restaurateurs Charles Nguyen and Andy Nguyen opened The Gelato Spot in Webster. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Gelato Spot opened at 243 E. NASA Parkway, Webster, on Dec. 10. The business offers sorbets and a variety of gelato flavors ranging from classics, such as vanilla, to banana nutella and cereal milk. The owners Charles Nguyen and Andy Nguyen also own the neighboring Hyde Park Kitchen + Bar pizzeria and Vietnamese fusion restaurant Nobi Public House. bit.ly/3GDBQFL.
Toasted Yolk to crack open doors to Magnolia location in late February, March
The Toasted Yolk is planning to open its Magnolia location, located at 9533 FM 1488, Ste. 400, in late February or early March. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Toasted Yolk is planning to open its Magnolia location, located at 9533 FM 1488, Ste. 400, in late February or early March, Toasted Yolk Magnolia owner Ben Adams said.
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
Spanish Village Restaurant, Tex-Mex staple in Houston's Third Ward, announces closing date
Adios, Spanish Village 😢 This landmark in Houston's Third Ward will soon stop serving its enchiladas and margaritas.
Teriyaki Madness to celebrate grand opening of new Cypress location
The fast-casual eatery is known for its made-to-order Japanese-style teriyaki bowls, including chicken teriyaki, orange chicken, yakisoba noodles and stir-fry veggies. (Courtesy Teriyaki Madness) Teriyaki Madness is planning a grand opening celebration Jan. 24 at the Shops at Rock Creek, 14119 Grant Road, Ste. 195, Cypress. The fast-casual eatery is...
Popular Crosby outlet's crawfish season debut met with eyepopping line
ABC13 Localish brought you the story of Crawfish Shack, a Crosby outpost that serves up those mudbugs. Its first day of operation for the season was quite a success.
Notorious McDonald's location shuts down
There's one less place to find a Big Mac near Downtown Houston. That iconic McDonald's known for the homeless people outside has closed its doors.
Outback Steakhouse opens new prototype in Grand Parkway Marketplace in Spring
Located at 6805 N. Grand Parkway, Ste. 810, the new 5,005-square-foot restaurant features a spacious dining room and large bar area, which can accommodate up to 133 guests. (Courtesy Outback Steakhouse) Outback Steakhouse debuted its new redesigned restaurant model in Spring's Grand Parkway Marketplace following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 17.
Victory Pie Co. closes Magnolia cafe
Victory Pie Co. closed its Magnolia cafe Jan. 1. (Courtesy Victory Pie Co.) Victory Pie Company, located at 32907 Tamina Road, Magnolia, closed its cafe Jan. 1, owner Sheila Blue said in a Jan. 6 phone call. The bakery will no longer be open for breakfast or lunch, but will...
Bitty & Beau's coffee shop now open in Rice Village
A new location of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee opened Jan. 14 in the Rice Village area at 2367 Rice Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Bitty & Beau's) A new location of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee opened Jan. 14 in the Rice Village area at 2367 Rice Blvd., Houston. The North...
Cookie delivery company Tiff's Treats opens shop in League City
Tiff's Treats, an Austin-based cookie retail and delivery company, opened a new location in League City. (Courtesy Tiff's Treats) Tiff’s Treats, an Austin-based cookie delivery shop, opened a new location at 201 S. Egret Bay Blvd., Ste. 400, League City, on Jan. 16. Tiff’s Treats offers a plethora of different desserts, including brownies, warm cookies and ice cream at the store or for delivery. The shop also offers birthday bundles, drinks and delivery for all kinds of special occasions. 832-850-3550. www.cookiedelivery.com.
Local speciality retailer Violet K-pop opens new location in Webster
Houston-based retailer Violet K-pop held its grand opening for its new location in Webster on Nov. 19. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Houston-based retailer Violet K-pop held its grand opening for its new location at 575 W. Bay Area Blvd., Webster, on Nov. 19. The location offers a variety of K-pop and...
Sudor Sauna Studio opens at Regent Square in Montrose
Sudor Sauna Studio, a health and wellness concept centered on the "restorative benefits of a deep sweat," opened Jan. 7 in the Regent Square mixed-use development at 3515 W. Dallas St., Houston. (Courtesy Sudor Sauna Studio) Sudor Sauna Studio, a health and wellness concept centered on the "restorative benefits of...
'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
Killen's Barbecue sets grand opening date for new Cypress location
Killen’s Barbecue offers meats by the pound, on plates and on sandwiches. (Courtesy Killen's Barbecue) Officials with Killen’s Barbecue announced in a Jan. 17 Facebook post the eatery will hold a grand opening for its newest location Jan. 20 at 25618 Hwy. 290, Cypress. The barbecue joint serves...
Hole in one: Tiger Woods-designed venue chooses Katy for first PopStroke location outside of Florida
Founder Greg Bartoli said PopStroke has something for everybody. The venue’s attractions include a private event space, a playground, a full-service restaurant, an ice cream parlor, two 18-hole putting courses and multiple bars. (Photos by Asia Armour/Community Impact) PopStroke, an entertainment venue with features that include a smaller-scale golf...
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
