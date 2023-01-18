ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CultureMap Houston

2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs

Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
Community Impact Houston

Local restaurateurs open new concept called The Gelato Spot in Webster

Local restaurateurs Charles Nguyen and Andy Nguyen opened The Gelato Spot in Webster. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact) Gelato Spot opened at 243 E. NASA Parkway, Webster, on Dec. 10. The business offers sorbets and a variety of gelato flavors ranging from classics, such as vanilla, to banana nutella and cereal milk. The owners Charles Nguyen and Andy Nguyen also own the neighboring Hyde Park Kitchen + Bar pizzeria and Vietnamese fusion restaurant Nobi Public House. ​​bit.ly/3GDBQFL.
Community Impact Houston

Victory Pie Co. closes Magnolia cafe

Victory Pie Co. closed its Magnolia cafe Jan. 1. (Courtesy Victory Pie Co.) Victory Pie Company, located at 32907 Tamina Road, Magnolia, closed its cafe Jan. 1, owner Sheila Blue said in a Jan. 6 phone call. The bakery will no longer be open for breakfast or lunch, but will...
Community Impact Houston

Cookie delivery company Tiff's Treats opens shop in League City

Tiff's Treats, an Austin-based cookie retail and delivery company, opened a new location in League City. (Courtesy Tiff's Treats) Tiff’s Treats, an Austin-based cookie delivery shop, opened a new location at 201 S. Egret Bay Blvd., Ste. 400, League City, on Jan. 16. Tiff’s Treats offers a plethora of different desserts, including brownies, warm cookies and ice cream at the store or for delivery. The shop also offers birthday bundles, drinks and delivery for all kinds of special occasions. 832-850-3550. www.cookiedelivery.com.
coveringkaty.com

'World's first' waterless indoor slide park to open in Katy

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Slick City Action Park, an indoor slide and sports court park, is coming to the Katy Mills mall in the fall of 2023. "Slick City is the world's first Indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court Park designed for all ages," a press release said.
Community Impact Houston

Hole in one: Tiger Woods-designed venue chooses Katy for first PopStroke location outside of Florida

Founder Greg Bartoli said PopStroke has something for everybody. The venue’s attractions include a private event space, a playground, a full-service restaurant, an ice cream parlor, two 18-hole putting courses and multiple bars. (Photos by Asia Armour/Community Impact) PopStroke, an entertainment venue with features that include a smaller-scale golf...
Community Impact Houston

PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery

PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
Community Impact Houston

