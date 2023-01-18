ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Rebekah Barton

Disney World May Be Postponing Skyliner Closure

Walt Disney World Resort has been warning Guests to prepare for upcoming work on the Disney Skyliner transportation system, scheduled for January 22-29, 2023. Now, however, all mention of the closure has been suddenly removed from the official Skyliner webpage. It is worth noting that closure details remain on individual resort hotel and theme park pages.
Inside the Magic

Long-Standing Universal Studios Attraction Closing Next Month

There’s plenty to do at Universal Orlando, but of course, with the Resort being split into two lands, Guests have some decisions to make. At Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy a ton of Jurassic World content as well as the incredible VelociCoaster. The Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure remained abandoned for quite a while, with Poseidon’s Fury being shut down for multiple years until returning last year.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World Announces Full-Day Theme Park Closure

The Walt Disney World Resort announced an entire-day Theme Park closure for some of its Parks on January 8 of the new year. The Disney Resort is home to four incredible Theme Parks—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom—as well as two water Parks—Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Blizzard Beach—that Guests love to frequent and take in.
TheStreet

Disney World Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes

While most people planning a trip to Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Disney World may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
disneyfanatic.com

Guest Tries To Steal Part of Splash Mountain, Disney Takes Action

Guests can’t get enough of Splash Mountain… so much so they’re trying to steal parts of it before the iconic attraction shuts down. Splash Mountain is closing, much to many fans’ consternation. The iconic Disney ride based on the older Disney movie, Song of the South, will soon be replaced with the Princess and the Frog-themed ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. While many fans have implored and even started petitions to have Disney revoke their decision to replace the attraction, it’s fallen on deaf ears, and Disney has made constant and consistent progress on the retheme, even announcing the closure date of the ride.
disneyfoodblog.com

Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Reader's Digest

This Is What Those Big White Balls on Top of Cruise Ships Are

Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or a newbie on the high seas, the thrill of boarding a cruise ship at the beginning of your voyage never goes away. Sure, the ocean is huge, but your new floating home is big enough to take on the seven seas. Standing on the dock, you’ll look up—and up and up—to decks filled with food and fun. Massive ocean liners are triumphs of engineering crowned with … wait, what are the big balls on cruise ships?
WDW News Today

New EPCOT Morocco Pavilion Sketchbook Ornaments Debut at Walt Disney World

The impressive architecture and style of the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT is captured in a pair of new Sketchbook ornaments now available at Walt Disney World. The front of the ornament shows Mickey and Minnie Mouse, dressed in olive green explorers’ outfits, taking a picture in front of Restaurant Marrakesh.
disneyfanatic.com

Figment Coming to Beacon of Magic for EPCOT Festival

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is beginning tomorrow, and with it, Beacons of Magic is going to be lit up in a unique way!. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts this year runs from January 13, 2023, through February 20, 2023. The festival is designed to be an event where Guests can celebrate art and cuisine. As many Disney fans know, the festival debuted in 2017, celebrating three artistic disciplines: Culinary Arts, Visual Arts, and Performing Arts.
disneytips.com

New Disney Parks Tour Puts the Spotlight on Walt

An all-new adventure to tour Disney Parks is perfect for devotees at the altar of the original Mouse Man himself, Walt Disney. Conceived as part of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary Celebration, the Disney 100 Years of Wonder, this exclusive and comprehensive Guest Experience is one for the books, especially for fans of Walt Disney’s legacy.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney100 Banners Hung in Disneyland Resort Esplanade

As the 100th Anniversary celebration is set to begin, new Disney100 banners are now hanging in the Disneyland Esplanade in preparation for the 100 Years of Wonder festivities. The Disney100 pennants have been affixed to poles in the area between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. As guests come and go between the two opposite parks, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘n’ Dale can all be seen donning their celebration costumes.
WDW News Today

Construction Walls Up, Sign Covered as Most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone Now Permanently Closed at Universal Studios Florida

It’s the end of an era at Universal Studios Florida, as overnight, construction walls are now up around most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone. A number of the land’s offerings, which include Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek & Donkey’s Meet & Greet, held their final day of operation yesterday.
