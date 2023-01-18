ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

14 to be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Friday announced the 14 new members of the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 will be inducted in a ceremony on April 30 at the Central Bank Center Ballroom. The 14-member class is:. CAROLYN ALEXANDER (Athlete /...
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky

With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy

Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, January 19. Beshear updated Kentuckians on UofL Health – South Hospital; applications for the Recovery Ready Communities program; tax filing assistance; eviction relief; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; the Department of Juvenile Justice and public health.
Female welders from across Kentucky take part in statewide competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of high school girls from across Kentucky took part in the state's first all-girls welding competition Thursday. Pleasure Ridge Park High School and its business partners hosted the event at the Plumbers, Pipefitters and HVAC union training facility at 2335 Millers Lane in Louisville. More...
Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility

State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers charged double due to technical glitch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Revenue overcharged nearly 8,000 taxpayers because of a technical glitch. The agency said it discovered the double charge Thursday. The state said the error was made by a state vendor called Kentucky Interactive. The payments were submitted on Jan. 18. Roughly 5,300...
The Top Ten Western Kentucky/Tri-State Area Bakeries

I decided to let this go for a while after posting the poll the first week of January. That's because there are more bakeries in the area than I realized, and that's a GREAT thing. Who doesn't like fresh baked goods?. And according to your votes--and there were nearly 2,500...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Kentucky using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort

The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning

While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
