Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes Johnson, No. 1 2024 recruit in Kentucky, has 2 SEC teams in top 5 ahead of commitment
Hayes Johnson is looking to make his college commitment early in the recruiting cycle. The top prospect in the state of Kentucky has named 5 finalists heading into an announcement next week. Johnson shared Friday on social media that he is deciding between Kentucky, Tennessee, Baylor, Louisville and Michigan State...
WKYT 27
14 to be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Friday announced the 14 new members of the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 will be inducted in a ceremony on April 30 at the Central Bank Center Ballroom. The 14-member class is:. CAROLYN ALEXANDER (Athlete /...
WKYT 27
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
Postgame Press Conference: Coach Hutson, Isaiah Hill react to UNLV win
See what Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson and guard Isaiah Hill said about the Bulldogs' 76-63 victory over UNLV.
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky
With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
fox56news.com
It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy
Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
hazard-herald.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Kentucky Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
KFVS12
Governor Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, January 19. Beshear updated Kentuckians on UofL Health – South Hospital; applications for the Recovery Ready Communities program; tax filing assistance; eviction relief; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; the Department of Juvenile Justice and public health.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
wdrb.com
Female welders from across Kentucky take part in statewide competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of high school girls from across Kentucky took part in the state's first all-girls welding competition Thursday. Pleasure Ridge Park High School and its business partners hosted the event at the Plumbers, Pipefitters and HVAC union training facility at 2335 Millers Lane in Louisville. More...
WKRN
Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility
State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
wdrb.com
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers charged double due to technical glitch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Revenue overcharged nearly 8,000 taxpayers because of a technical glitch. The agency said it discovered the double charge Thursday. The state said the error was made by a state vendor called Kentucky Interactive. The payments were submitted on Jan. 18. Roughly 5,300...
Governor Beshear announces closure of Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY. - The Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund, created during the pandemic to help keep Kentuckians in their homes, will close to new applicants this week. Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that since launching in February 2021, the fund had provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households.
The Top Ten Western Kentucky/Tri-State Area Bakeries
I decided to let this go for a while after posting the poll the first week of January. That's because there are more bakeries in the area than I realized, and that's a GREAT thing. Who doesn't like fresh baked goods?. And according to your votes--and there were nearly 2,500...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Marine veteran crochets as a means to balance his mental health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is using a unique approach to manage his mental health. The Louisville veteran picked up yarn when he served as a Marine. Now he makes crochet dolls. “Right now, I’m making one of my very own patterns. It’s Eye-van, the one-eyed monster,” said...
This Is The Most Snow Kentucky Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Kentucky using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
visitfrankfort.com
“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort
The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning
While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0