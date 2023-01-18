Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Related
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
wemu.org
Ann Arbor on track for some 1,600 new housing units this year
Cathy Shafran: This is 89 one WEMU FM. I'm Cathy Shafran. Well, it seems like we're hearing a lot about new housing developments in Ann Arbor on a regular basis these days. There's a push, the city says, to create more housing and, in particular, more affordable housing. There's actually a tally of some 30 housing-related projects in some form of building stages or discussion this year. So, how much more housing space will that mean for Ann Arbor? And how is the city doing on its goal toward affordable housing? We posed those questions today to Brett Lenart, planning manager of City of Ann Arbor. Brett, thanks so much for joining us.
Grosse Pointe school board votes to stop clinic project from going forward
The Grosse Pointe Public School board voted Thursday night to stop the construction of a controversial clinic at Grosse Pointe North High School.
Detroit News
Birmingham schools probes racist text messages exchanged between students
Birmingham Public Schools officials and police are investigating "a racist text message exchange between students" at Groves High School. School officials said they became aware of the messages over the weekend in a letter sent to parents Sunday. "The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student...
Michigan Daily
New U-M research finds almost one-third of adults with chronic pain use cannabis as treatment
According to a University of Michigan study, 31% of adults with chronic pain reported having used cannabis as a form of treatment. Of this group, over half reported the use of cannabis led to a decrease in the use of prescription opioid, prescription non-opioid and over-the-counter pain medications. The research...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Livingston County rated with “high” community risk level of COVID transmission
Livingston County is one of just two counties in Michigan with a community risk level rated as “high” for COVID-19. With a high risk level, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of infection. Over the last week, Livingston County had 626 new reported cases...
Detroit News
Grosse Pointe school board weighs move to halt health clinic deal
The Grosse Pointe Public School System board is scheduled Thursday to vote on a resolution to stop the construction of a teen health clinic at a high school, an issue that has sparked controversy and pitted some parents against the administration. School officials announced in May they wanted to launch...
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan caregivers are providing care for their loved ones. Who’s caring for them?
Caregiving: It’s a responsibility that those of us with aging loved ones may inevitably face. And for three Michigan caregivers, the life changes and challenges that come with it have become part of their everyday life. On some days, it can feel as if those responsibilities might push them...
Dangerous levels of "forever chemicals" found in fish in Metro Detroit lakes and rivers; Residents advised to limit consumption
New reports on the amount of “forever chemicals” found in Great Lakes fish has the State Health Department advising Michiganders against eating certain species from several bodies of water in Metro Detroit.
Groves High School officials, police investigating racist text messages between students
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials at Groves High School in Birmingham and police are investigating a racist text message exchange between students. School officials learned about the text message exchange over the weekend. "The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student population. We stand firmly saying the behavior and comments displayed are unacceptable," school officials said. The school administration is working with the police to investigate the incident, and the school will also conduct its own investigation. "At Birmingham Public Schools, we strive each day to create a culture of respect, compassion and understanding. We do not condone discrimination, harassment, bullying or inappropriate behavior in words, actions or social media," according to Groves High School officials.As the investigation continues, officials will give updates when they learn more about the incident.
Morning Sun
New COVID variant, XBB.1.5, may cause increase in deaths, hospitalizations
A new COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5, could contribute to a mild increase in hospitalizations and deaths in Michigan, according to an infectious disease expert for Henry Ford Health. The good news is that the bivalent booster shot, which became available last fall in Michigan, gives good protection against the new variant,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
wemu.org
A Washtenaw County Democrat introduces law to invalidate old abortion ban felony codes
A Democratic state lawmaker from Washtenaw County has introduced legislation to remove a 1931 felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections codes. When Pittsfield Township State Rep. Felicia Brabec introduced a bill removing the felony portion of the 1931 abortion ban this week, she said she did so because it was the will of the electorate, it was a priority of her caucus, and because she is a woman and mother who is a fighter for women’s health care.
More drivers come forward to report buying bad gas at Macomb County station
We alerted you and the state over the weekend to a gas station in Romeo selling bad gas. The state halted sales after our report.
McLaren Macomb patients complain of crowded wait rooms, rude staff
A Macomb County woman is voicing concerns after she was treated at McLaren Macomb hospital over the weekend.
Suicide prevention and awareness conference coming up in Michigan next week
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — After two years of decline, the CDC says suicide rates are on the rise across the country. That's according to the most recent data from 2021. Mental health leaders in Michigan hope to save lives and spread awareness at a conference this month near Detroit. "When...
Pair of Ypsilanti-area dams near Willow Run Airport targeted for $4-5M removal project
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A pair of 80-year-old dams on a creek running along the Willow Run Airport, vestiges of the area’s industrial past, may never see their centennials. That’s because they’ve been targeted for a removal project meant to eliminate the expense of maintaining them and improve the environmental health of Willow Run Creek, which ultimately discharges into Belleville Lake.
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom
A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
Comments / 0