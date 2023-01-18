ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

UPDATE: King Julian adapting well in Miller Park Zoo

By Sean Lisitza
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwKLh_0kJE05ex00

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo has released an update on King Julian, a ring-tailed lemur that was found in a Bloomington garage last week.

According to a press release, Julian is accepting food, cooperating with zoo team members and enjoying enrichment activities that the zookeepers provide multiple times a day.

“These enrichment activities are intended to encourage species-specific behaviors in ring-tailed lemurs, such as natural foraging activities and scent marking,” the press release stated.

Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage

The medical tests performed on Julian have shown that he has a high number of internal parasites. Zoo staff are working under the guidance of veterinarians experienced with primate health to help monitor health concerns.

“On a very happy note,” Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Pratte said. “Julian is thriving while learning how to be the lemur he was born to be! “

Investigation for mysterious lemur ongoing

Authorities are still looking for the owners of the lemur, and anyone with information on Julian’s origins is encouraged to reach out to the Illinois Conservation Police at 1-8772DNRLAW (236-7529).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)

Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: 14 Illinois hospitals ranked among best in country

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new ranking is out, and 14 Illinois hospitals have made the cut of best in the country. The list was compiled by Healthgrades, a consumer marketplace for finding doctors and health care. Crain’s reports Ascension Alexian Brothers and Carle Foundation in Urbana are among the nation’s top 1%. Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge is ranked among the top 2%. Northwestern Memorial and University of Chicago Medical Center joined the list this year and rank among the top 250 hospitals. That list also includes Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn. The rankings are based on several factors, including performance and outcomes data.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy