Shirley Morton, 94, of Webster City died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Van Diest Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Missionary Alliance Church in. Blairsburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Foster Funeral and Cremation.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO