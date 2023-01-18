Read full article on original website
Missouri bill would ban critical race theory in schools and offer teacher training in 'patriotism'
Missouri lawmakers are considering new legislation aimed at prohibiting the teaching of so-called critical race theory in its public grade schools -- even though the state's largest teachers' union says the concept is not presently a part of schools' curricula -- and requiring the state to develop a training program to teach American patriotism.
How increasing teacher pay is changing one Missouri educator’s life
Since the start of the school year, thousands of Missouri school teachers have received a pay raise due to the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant Program.
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab
For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor Directs The Creation Of A Master Plan For Aging For The State
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order calling for the Department of Health and Senior Services and a new Advisory Council to develop a Master Plan for Aging for the state. In a release, the governor says the Master Plan of Aging is intended to help reduce age...
Missouri bill would allow $1,200 tax deduction for pregnancies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Since then, several states, including Missouri, have introduced strict laws surrounding abortion. In response, State Representative Doug Richey filed a bill to extend tax breaks for expectant parents. The bill would allow the $1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson’s Budget Proposal Includes $15 Million to Create Rural MO Hospital Hubs
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
Missouri lawmaker pushes to lower personal property tax assessment rate
One Missouri lawmaker has renewed a push to decrease the state's personal property tax assessment rate.
Opinion: Why are Missouri Male Lawmakers Afraid of Women’s Arms?
I am not a political person and this issue is one reason why. It's so absurd, it's hard to believe that it's become a real issue. Missouri male lawmakers have become obsessed with how women dress during legislative sessions. They really seem to be afraid of female arms. Seriously. Disclaimer:...
'Tired of seeing us bicker': Missouri's elected leaders hope divisiveness is over
(The Center Square) – Missourians are tired of divisiveness and bickering amongst elected leaders and want progress, according to leaders from both parties. Following Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address on Wednesday, there wasn’t a negative word spoken or a pessimistic view communicated throughout the entire capital. It provided a contrast to last year. “Not only was it an election year, it was a redistricting year,” House...
Hundreds Share Videos of Massive Meteor Exploding Over Missouri
A space rock turned night into day when it exploded over Missouri early Saturday morning. Hundreds reporting seeing the meteor and many shared video of what they witnessed. According to the American Meteor Society, this meteor burned up in the atmosphere over Missouri at approximately 3:37am Saturday, January 21, 2023. As of this writing, nearly 100 people filed official reports. Here are some of the videos shared from many different locations including, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and even as far south as Mississippi.
northwestmoinfo.com
Group of faith leaders sue challenging Missouri abortion law
A lawsuit filed on behalf of several Missouri faith leaders on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision asks a court to throw out the state's abortion law, alleging that lawmakers openly invoked their personal religious beliefs in drafting the measure.
Proposed bill would eliminate taxes on social security benefits in Missouri
Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R) has introduced a bill that would exempt social security benefits from income sales taxes.
koamnewsnow.com
MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
fourstateshomepage.com
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
abc17news.com
Parson signs executive order aiming to help older, aging residents
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Thursday aiming to reduce age and disability discrimination, and eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, a press release stated. There are more than 1.1 million Missouri residents older than 60 years old, a press release stated. Older...
In Hazelwood's $8.2M Experiment, the Teachers Are Miles Away, on a Screen
This year, the St. Louis County district quietly began using for-profit company Stride to provide on-screen instruction — with temps to maintain order in the classroom
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
