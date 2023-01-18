ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Independent

Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab

For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri bill would allow $1,200 tax deduction for pregnancies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Since then, several states, including Missouri, have introduced strict laws surrounding abortion. In response, State Representative Doug Richey filed a bill to extend tax breaks for expectant parents. The bill would allow the $1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to […]
The Center Square

'Tired of seeing us bicker': Missouri's elected leaders hope divisiveness is over

(The Center Square) – Missourians are tired of divisiveness and bickering amongst elected leaders and want progress, according to leaders from both parties. Following Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address on Wednesday, there wasn’t a negative word spoken or a pessimistic view communicated throughout the entire capital. It provided a contrast to last year. “Not only was it an election year, it was a redistricting year,” House...
KICK AM 1530

Hundreds Share Videos of Massive Meteor Exploding Over Missouri

A space rock turned night into day when it exploded over Missouri early Saturday morning. Hundreds reporting seeing the meteor and many shared video of what they witnessed. According to the American Meteor Society, this meteor burned up in the atmosphere over Missouri at approximately 3:37am Saturday, January 21, 2023. As of this writing, nearly 100 people filed official reports. Here are some of the videos shared from many different locations including, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and even as far south as Mississippi.
northwestmoinfo.com

Governor Mike Parson Has Signed an Executive Order to Create a Master Plan On Aging

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
KRMG

Religious leaders sue to block Missouri's abortion ban

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don't share them. The lawsuit filed in...
koamnewsnow.com

MO State of State; tax cuts, workforce, child care and more

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Governor Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address this afternoon. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started. The theme backing his speech today was "We Are Not Done Yet."
fourstateshomepage.com

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
abc17news.com

Parson signs executive order aiming to help older, aging residents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Thursday aiming to reduce age and disability discrimination, and eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, a press release stated. There are more than 1.1 million Missouri residents older than 60 years old, a press release stated. Older...
