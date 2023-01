The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says it has an "open and active investigation" into how rat poison ended up in a to-go food order of a man who bought burritos Sunday from a Taco Bell restaurant in the Denver suburb of Aurora, CBS Colorado's Brian Maass reports."Right now what we're looking at is if the rat poison was actually put into his food at the restaurant. We don't know if it was, at this point in time," Sheriff Deputy John Bartmann told the station, adding that the case is categorized as "criminal attempt homicide." Bartmann and the restaurant manager, Lary Swift,...

AURORA, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO