MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braden Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help No. 3 Purdue overwhelm Minnesota 61-39. Zach Edey had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks for the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers. They improved to 18-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference. This was their fifth consecutive win after taking their lone loss of the season to now-No. 23 Rutgers on Jan. 2. Joshua Ola-Joseph led the Gophers with 13 points. They are 7-10 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten. Their two top scorers, Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia, shot a combined 3 for 22 from the floor.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO