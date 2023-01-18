Miami Dade County will host a Valentine’s Day Concert at the Deering Estate on Tuesday February 14 starting at 8:00 p.m. The “Moonlight & Music” concert offers couples and friends the opportunity to celebrate their love at an outdoor concert under the stars. Guests may pack a picnic, preorder food or purchase food when they arrive, then settle into their lawn chair or cozy up on a blanket and enjoy the sounds of this year’s featured artiste, contemporary Jazz Singer Bianca Rosarrio with an opening performance by Nikki Kidd.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO