caribbeannationalweekly.com
Deering Estate hosts a Valentine’s Day concert under the stars
Miami Dade County will host a Valentine’s Day Concert at the Deering Estate on Tuesday February 14 starting at 8:00 p.m. The “Moonlight & Music” concert offers couples and friends the opportunity to celebrate their love at an outdoor concert under the stars. Guests may pack a picnic, preorder food or purchase food when they arrive, then settle into their lawn chair or cozy up on a blanket and enjoy the sounds of this year’s featured artiste, contemporary Jazz Singer Bianca Rosarrio with an opening performance by Nikki Kidd.
Cemetery burglar swipes purse from vehicle in Broward
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale District are seeking the public’s help to locate a vehicle and woman sought in connection to a car burglary at a local cemetery. According to reports the crime occurred just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, near the 1500...
Pedestrian dies following collision with FEC train
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an FEC train. According to reports at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Monday, January 16, Broward Regional Communications received a report of a crash involving an FEC train and a pedestrian in the area of Griffin Road and Federal Highway in Dania Beach. BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
