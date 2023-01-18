ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
radioresultsnetwork.com

Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

UPDATE: Escanaba authorities end search in identifying person

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: After a request for help to identify a person from security cameras in the Escanaba area, authorities say just hours later, the person has been identified and located. They could not comment on details of the search, but expressed thanks to the public for being vigilant.
ESCANABA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy