wfxd.com
“December To Remember” Giveaway Cancelled Due To Winter Storm
Marquette, MI – January 19, 2023 – Due to the winter storm and deteriorating road conditions across Marquette County, we have decided to cancel tonight’s rescheduled “December to Remember” Richardson Jewelers giveaway at River Rock Lanes and Banquet Center in Ishpeming. We apologize for any...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Update: Travel Discouraged; Preliminary Snowfall Totals
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday in Delta, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Schoolcraft Counties. The National Weather Service says one to three more inches of snow is possible tonight. In Marquette County, the Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday, as heavy...
WLUC
Marquette County schools decide to stay open or close during heavy snowfall Thursday morning
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - While many school districts in Marquette County closed Thursday, some decided to stay open. Negaunee, Gwinn, and NICE Community School District were the only Marquette County public school districts that did not close Thursday morning. NICE did eventually dismiss early. The superintendent says this morning’s...
UPMATTERS
UPDATE: Escanaba authorities end search in identifying person
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: After a request for help to identify a person from security cameras in the Escanaba area, authorities say just hours later, the person has been identified and located. They could not comment on details of the search, but expressed thanks to the public for being vigilant.
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl from Trowbridge Park area of Marquette Township found safe
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: After nearly eight hours of search efforts, a missing 11-year-old Marquette County Girl was found safe Wednesday afternoon. Detective Lowell Larson with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with a TV6 reporter on scene that Davida Patrice Fortin was being taken to her family as of 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.
