Genshin Impact Sumeru desert chess puzzle guide
Genshin Impact’s patch 3.4 added more to Sumeru’s desert, including a chessboard puzzle. As you run around the Desert of Hadramaveth, you’ll notice the giant glowing chessboard in Safhe Shatranj. Approaching the blue glowing spots will prompt you to insert chess pieces, which you can find in the new desert area. Collecting and placing all five chess pieces will start the world quest “Apocalypse Lost.”
Alhaitham and Kaveh prove Genshin Impact characters come best in pairs
Even though I usually don’t love the trope of an ornery husband and a begrudging wife, it somehow works in Genshin Impact. Generally, the adventures in Genshin Impact entail saving nations from political subterfuge and good old fantasy antics with giant dragons. This time around, a character quest added in the 3.4 patch has players navigating the bickering of two roommates named Kaveh and Alhaitham. Their interactions are among the funniest in the game, and show that one of Genshin Impact’s most important narrative tools is introducing characters as pairs, and letting them bounce off of each other.
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event, ‘Lucky Wishes’ Timed Research guide
To celebrate Lunar New Year, Pokémon Go is running an event filled with red Pokémon and Pokémon with rabbit-like traits from Jan. 19-23. Throughout the event, players will be able to do two Special Trades per day. The chance to become Lucky Friends and get Lucky Pokémon via trade will also be increased.
Which mode should you pick in Fire Emblem Engage?
At the start of Fire Emblem Engage, you must make two choices about the game’s challenge factor: Difficulty and Mode. You can choose how generally tough your adventure will be and whether or not a unit’s death will remain permanent. Think carefully about which settings you select, because you may not be able to change them later. Continue reading to learn more about the options and whether you can change them.
7 Wonders: Edifice expands the hit board game with... FOMO
7 Wonders is one of the most influential board games of the last decade, and its new addition shows that an old game can incorporate neat new tricks. In 7 Wonders: Edifice, players will attempt to construct great projects together, even as they compete in all other aspects of the game.
How to make the most of Fire Emblem Engage’s bond and emblem rings
Fire Emblem Engage adds two significant additions to the long-running tactics series: emblem rings and bond rings. These rings are needed to strengthen your characters, change classes, and inherit skills. Without them, you’ll have a harder time progressing through the story and defeating the corrupted enemies. Read on to learn more about how these rings function and why you need them in order for your characters to progress.
8 things to know before starting Fire Emblem Engage
In Fire Emblem Engage, you play as Alear, a hero who cleansed the realm of evil only to awaken from a 1,000-year slumber to find corrupt enemies have returned. It’s your job as the Divine Dragon to quell the opposing forces spreading across the continent, but you’re up against a major challenge: You can’t remember anything! Allow us to help you recollect your memories and get you back into shape with these tips and tricks.
Persona 3 Portable romance candidate list
Persona 3 Portable, similarly to the other Persona games, will allow you to date various social link NPCs. There are a ton of social link options, and you can’t date all of them, so it can be confusing who to pursue if you want to sprinkle some romance into your playthrough.
How to install and format an SD card on Steam Deck
Depending on what model you get, your Steam Deck could come with 64, 256, or 512GB of onboard storage. With the size of today’s games, though, that’s not going to get you far — Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 runs about 125 GB and the forthcoming Forspoken wants a whopping 150GB.
Pokémon Go Mega Lopunny weakness, counters, and best moveset
Mega Lopunny is one of many Mega Evolutions to battle and evolve in Pokémon Go. The Rabbit Pokémon adds fighting to its normal-typing when Mega evolved, meaning that not only does the usual strategy of bringing fighting-types to normal Pokémon fight still apply, but you also have many other weaknesses to exploit.
The Elden Ring GeoGuessr lets you fight the map itself
With just an image, could you figure out exactly where you are in the Lands Between? A new GeoGuessr-style game for Elden Ring will test just that. It has more than 8000 locations in Elden Ring’s overworld and is free to play. The game will plop you into a location in the game, with a streetview-like perspective that you can zoom and rotate in. From that information you’ll place a pin into the game’s overworld map, and see how far you are from the location.
The best new actual play series coming in 2023
In 2022, actual play role-playing performers made some big moves. Things kicked off with the return of HyperRPG’s experimental Kollok. Critical Role and Dimension 20 explored entirely new genres, complemented by the award-winning coziness of Jeff Stormer and Possum Creek Games’ miniseries of Yazeba’s Bed & Breakfast. Meanwhile, Justin McElroy’s pivot to Blades in the Dark breathed new life into The Adventure Zone’s latest campaign, Steeplechase.
How the Pokémon studio’s unlikeliest mashup came about
Pocket Card Jockey, an unlikely mashup of horse racing and solitaire from Pokémon developer Game Freak that became a cult favorite on Nintendo 3DS, is back. The just-released Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! brings this inexplicably moreish combination to iOS via the Apple Arcade subscription service. I’ve had the game for the past few days, and it’s been a delight to be reacquainted with its chibi racehorses (look at them, they’re trying so hard), fast-paced card-clearing, flippant sense of humor, and unexpected tactical depth.
Magic’s 2023 sets will wrap up the Phyrexian war, welcome Gandalf and Doctor Who
The upcoming year marks the long-awaited conclusion to Magic: The Gathering’s ongoing Phyrexian invasion storyline, a yearslong saga that has embroiled the multiverse in a war that promises lasting consequences for some of the game’s most beloved heroes. But grand finales also mark new beginnings, with the eventual return to Magic’s divisive fairy-tale world, along with a couple highly anticipated crossovers with Lord of the Rings and Doctor Who for both paper and digital players.
One Piece deserves better than One Piece Odyssey
One Piece is a monolith. The pirate-centric manga and anime series’ branding can be found in films, bath bombs, deodorant, and commercials for Indeed.com. To its detriment, One Piece Odyssey, the new JRPG from developer ILCA, tries to capitalize on that ubiquity by appealing to everyone, and as is often the case with this approach, it doesn’t feel geared toward anyone. It’s composed of tailored moments for both casual and longtime fans, but the end result is a garbled adventure. A great RPG sits somewhere inside One Piece Odyssey, but it’s obstructed by numerous baffling choices.
Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto trilogy is back on Steam — and now on Steam Deck
Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are back on Steam thanks to the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. Rockstar Games released the Windows PC version of its GTA Trilogy on Steam on Thursday, expanding the remastered trio of games’ availability on PC beyond the Rockstar Games Launcher.
The Wandering Earth II takes a sci-fi blockbuster in a stranger, darker direction
To successfully imitate the kind of mega-budget worldwide blockbuster most closely associated with Hollywood productions, filmmaker Frant Gwo literally went global. 2019’s The Wandering Earth, a sci-fi disaster adventure that became one of China’s biggest-ever box-office hits, takes place in a future world where Earth has been implanted with thrust rockets and piloted out of orbit to avoid a solar disaster. Astronauts must steer the spaceship-planet to a new home, while the surface freezes and its diminished inhabitants huddle underground.
