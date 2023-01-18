With just an image, could you figure out exactly where you are in the Lands Between? A new GeoGuessr-style game for Elden Ring will test just that. It has more than 8000 locations in Elden Ring’s overworld and is free to play. The game will plop you into a location in the game, with a streetview-like perspective that you can zoom and rotate in. From that information you’ll place a pin into the game’s overworld map, and see how far you are from the location.

