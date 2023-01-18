PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The University of Massachusetts men's basketball team fell to Saint Joseph's on Saturday afternoon in Hagan Arena, 74-68. The Minutemen (11-8 Overall, 2-5 Atlantic 10) rallied from down double-digits to retake the lead with under eight minutes to go before a 13-2 Hawks (9-10 Overall, 3-4 Atlantic 10) scoring run helped them regain control.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO