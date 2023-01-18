ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umassathletics.com

Women's Basketball Travels To Dayton for Sunday Matinee

University of Massachusetts Women's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 19 Massachusetts (14-4, 4-1 A-10) at Dayton (3-14, 2-4 A-10) Date // Time Sunday, Jan. 22 // 12 p.m. Location Dayton, Ohio // UD Arena. Watch ESPNU/ESPN+. Stream ESPN+. Live Statistics LiveStats. Game Notes Massachusetts | Dayton. Social Media. Facebook:...
DAYTON, OH
umassathletics.com

Massachusetts Hockey Readies For Home-And-Home With #13/16 UConn

Games 23-24 Massachusetts Minutemen (9-10-3, 3-8-1 HE) vs. #13/16 UConn Huskies (13-7-3, 8-6-2 HE) Dates | Times Friday-Saturday, January 20-21, 2023 | 7 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. Location Amherst, Mass. (Mullins Center) Series History UMass leads 43-16-4 Listen (Radio) WHMP FM 101.5, AM 1400/1240. Game Notes Massachusetts | UConn. Tickets...
AMHERST, MA
umassathletics.com

UMass Falls At Saint Joseph’s, 74-68

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The University of Massachusetts men's basketball team fell to Saint Joseph's on Saturday afternoon in Hagan Arena, 74-68. The Minutemen (11-8 Overall, 2-5 Atlantic 10) rallied from down double-digits to retake the lead with under eight minutes to go before a 13-2 Hawks (9-10 Overall, 3-4 Atlantic 10) scoring run helped them regain control.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
umassathletics.com

Men’s Hoops Heads To Philadelphia For Saturday Matinee Against The Hawks

University of Massachusetts Men's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 19 Massachusetts (11-7 Overall, 2-4 Atlantic 10) at Saint Joseph's (8-10 Overall, 2-4 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Saturday, Jan. 21 | 1 p.m. Location Philadelphia, Pa. | Hagan Arena. Tickets Tickets. Watch ESPN+. Game Notes Massachusetts. Instagram UMass Basketball.
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy