ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Chris Freyler

One Rare Rule Single People Follow That Married People Don’t

After years of “settling” many learn the brutal truth of a miserable marriage or, relationship. This isn’t a negative article, it’s reality. We are trained at a very early age to find a husband/wife, that WILL bring happiness. We are told to stick through abuse and misery, that’s unconditional love! Stay by your man or, woman! Not only friends and family encourage it, but your church will too. They will suggest therapy to deal with the toxic situation you need to leave.
New York Post

Living apart together: The new dating trend sweeping the US that might just save your relationship

On January 2, I woke with a fuzzy head and some brilliant flashbacks to my New Year’s Day antics. I chose to have a very quiet New Year’s Eve and attend a very raucous and ridiculously fun party at a fancy bar on New Year’s Day instead. The ticket price was rather outrageous, but I felt like celebrating the start of a brand-spankin’ new year properly, so I treated myself. YOLO and all that jazz … Now jump forward to the following day and I’m nursing a whopping big hangover. As I lazed about in bed, pondering how to spend my day...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Usually Isn't Obvious

When I began dating, I was pretty naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart, and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and how he smiled at me made me feel like we were getting somewhere.
psychologytoday.com

The Tinder 'Super Like' Hints at Illusions of Control

The way dating apps "gamify" romance can lead users to become trapped in patterns of endless swiping. The Tinder "Super Like" shows the subtle ways dating apps foster illusions of control. Swipe-based dating apps like Tinder are a novelty of our digital age. They are extremely popular: Global dating app...
MindBodyGreen

A Twin Flame Test To Find Out If Your Love Interest Is Really Your Twin Flame

Throughout our lives, we'll experience a number of different types of relationships—but according to some people, none are nearly as intense as a twin flame connection. If you think you've found your twin flame, here's a quick quiz to find out, plus some signs of a twin flame relationship to watch out for.
TODAY.com

What to do right away if you lose power this winter

The average winter heating costs are expected to rise this season to $931. With many extreme weather events that could lead to utility outages, NBC’s Vicky Nguyen shares what to do (and not do) if you lose power.Jan. 19, 2023.
Upworthy

A study found 4 different categories of couples. Where do you belong?

This article originally appeared on 02.15.16Ever fallen into one of those Internet dating quizzes? You know, the ones that promise to categorize you? Like "what your astrological sign says about your relationship style." They can be fun, but we all know they're mostly fluff.What if I told you someone did find a way to "categorize" your love style but with actual real science?
TODAY.com

Comfy, chic, and on sale — 3 reasons why me and these booties are 'sole-mates'

With the frosty weather in full effect, my warm shoe options for venturing outside are pretty much limited to boots and booties. For me, it's difficult to find pairs that are durable and hold up amidst bad weather, while also being affordable. And they have to be comfortable — as a New Yorker who walks everywhere, I need footwear that won’t leave me with painful blisters and sore feet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
oprahdaily.com

Are You Quiet Quitting Your Relationship?

Remember when everyone was leaning into work? These days, it feels like more and more people are embracing the idea of leaning out. Over the last year, burnout and low job satisfaction blossomed into a phenomenon known as quiet quitting. Essentially, this involves doing only what your job requires, nothing more. There’s no staying late, no going the extra mile, no taking on additional projects or tasks. While you don’t resign, you stop trying so darn hard. For some, this is simply a way to create work-life balance; for others, it’s a sign of being unhappy at work but not knowing what to do about it.
Dorothy Writes

Dealing With Inconsiderate Behaviours

We've all been there. Someone does something inconsiderate and we feel the need to lash out. Maybe they cut in line, talked over you in a meeting, or took the last piece of cake. We all have our own pet peeves, and when someone does something to trigger them, it can be hard to stay calm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy