Remember when everyone was leaning into work? These days, it feels like more and more people are embracing the idea of leaning out. Over the last year, burnout and low job satisfaction blossomed into a phenomenon known as quiet quitting. Essentially, this involves doing only what your job requires, nothing more. There’s no staying late, no going the extra mile, no taking on additional projects or tasks. While you don’t resign, you stop trying so darn hard. For some, this is simply a way to create work-life balance; for others, it’s a sign of being unhappy at work but not knowing what to do about it.

15 DAYS AGO