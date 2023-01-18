Read full article on original website
Related
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Heath wrestling passes down Robin Drumm's legacy
HEATH — None of the Heath wrestlers remember Robin Drumm, but the Bulldogs carry the coach's memory on their singlet in the form of his initials every time they step on the mat. No day has greater significance each season than Saturday. Heath hosted the Robin Drumm Classic, held annually to remember the father of our their program so to speak. ...
Comments / 0