Governor Shapiro Nominates Major Christopher Paris to Lead State Police
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — Governor Shapiro has chosen Major Christopher Paris to lead the State Police, as the agency's Commissioner. Paris, a Lackawanna County native, began his career with the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999. Since then, he has progressed through the ranks in different Barracks to where...
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Ohio restaurant
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) — A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at an Ohio business. Lamont Cottingham was accused of going into the restroom at an IHOP in Miami Township and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade
SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for receiving package of cocaine from overseas
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man who was found trafficking cocaine shipped from overseas was sentenced in Luzerne County Court. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Jhon G. Morales, 34, was sentenced to 22 months to 4 years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Morales pled guilty to the charge on September 26th.
PA woman kills parents and dismembers them with chainsaw, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman in Montgomery County is being accused of killing her parents and cutting their bodies up with a chainsaw. The District Attorney's Office says Verity Beck, 49, is facing double homicide charges after Abington police were called to her parents' house for a wellness check Tuesday night.
