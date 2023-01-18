ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Ohio restaurant

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) — A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at an Ohio business. Lamont Cottingham was accused of going into the restroom at an IHOP in Miami Township and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade

SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for receiving package of cocaine from overseas

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Wilkes-Barre man who was found trafficking cocaine shipped from overseas was sentenced in Luzerne County Court. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Jhon G. Morales, 34, was sentenced to 22 months to 4 years in state prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Morales pled guilty to the charge on September 26th.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

