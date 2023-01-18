ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ord, NE

klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Snow Pad’ helps keep Grand Island streets clear of snow

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may wonder what happens to the snow once it’s cleared from the street. In the largest of the Tri-Cities, Grand Island, most of it goes into a lot called the “Snow Pad.”. It’s near the intersection of East Bismark and South Stuhr...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hazmat crews spend hours cleaning up after semi-truck collision

SILVER CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Hazmat crews spent Friday evening cleaning up several gallons of motor oil after two semi-trucks collided near Silver Creek. According to Merrick County Captain Jake Bauer, deputies were called out to the intersection of Highway 39 and Highway 30 around 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
SILVER CREEK, NE
proclaimerscv.com

Federal Authorities Looking into Potential Human Trafficking of Children who Worked in Slaughterhouses

According to three Department of Homeland Security officials, federal authorities are investigating whether 50 minors, among them, were as young as 13, who were reportedly working illegally cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses were the victims of labor trafficking. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations have reportedly spoken with kids who cleaned a JBS...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

