News Channel Nebraska
An Aging Breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” said the combine’s driver, Justin Taubenheim. “I'm farming to maintain...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
KSNB Local4
‘Snow Pad’ helps keep Grand Island streets clear of snow
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may wonder what happens to the snow once it’s cleared from the street. In the largest of the Tri-Cities, Grand Island, most of it goes into a lot called the “Snow Pad.”. It’s near the intersection of East Bismark and South Stuhr...
KSNB Local4
Hazmat crews spend hours cleaning up after semi-truck collision
SILVER CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Hazmat crews spent Friday evening cleaning up several gallons of motor oil after two semi-trucks collided near Silver Creek. According to Merrick County Captain Jake Bauer, deputies were called out to the intersection of Highway 39 and Highway 30 around 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
proclaimerscv.com
Federal Authorities Looking into Potential Human Trafficking of Children who Worked in Slaughterhouses
According to three Department of Homeland Security officials, federal authorities are investigating whether 50 minors, among them, were as young as 13, who were reportedly working illegally cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses were the victims of labor trafficking. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations have reportedly spoken with kids who cleaned a JBS...
