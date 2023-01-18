ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Longtime Norfolk physician recognized for distinguished service by Northeast Community College

NORFOLK, Neb. – A retired Norfolk physician who has been active in emergency management medicine has been recognized for his efforts. Northeast Community College has presented Dr. G. Thomas Surber with its distinguished service award. The honor is presented to individuals who have demonstrated active service to higher education and who have played a significant role in the development of Northeast.
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested while reportedly intoxicated at elementary school

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she was reportedly intoxicated outside of an elementary school in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the Woodland Park Elementary School around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said an off-duty Norfolk police officer reported that...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles towed, Madison man arrested for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office remained busy during the Wednesday snow storm. Sheriff Mike Unger said multiple vehicles were towed during the storm, and he also said a person was arrested for DWI following an accident. Unger said that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to,...
MADISON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Roll over accident totals vehicle, occupants treated at scene

PILGER, Neb. -- Northeast authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a one-vehicle rollover near Pilger on Highway 275. The Sheriff's Office said they investigated the accident. It was reported that the accident happened when and SUV, heading west, left...
PILGER, NE
KSNB Local4

One person killed in fiery crash in rural Nance County

NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash in rural Nance County. The Nance County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 22 near N. 370th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the investigation showed that a white,...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Police arrest man after assaulting a female, police officers

NORFOLK - A man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) after assaulting multiple people and threatening one with a knife. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of North 25th street around 6:25 p.m. for an assault call. Once on scene, a female told officers that she had been assaulted by 27-year-old Joe Nash.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead after vehicle hits farm equipment, engulfs in flames

GENOA, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a two-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Nance County. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 22 near N 370th Ave in rural Nance County around 5:55 p.m. Authorities said the investigation showed that a Chevrolet Suburban...
NANCE COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Conditional Use Permit denied by Planning Commission

NORFOLK - Preparation of a conditional use permit was denied by the Norfolk Planning Commission after the item was tabled at its last meeting in December. At the meeting Wednesday morning, the conditional use permit in question was for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use on property located at 1600 South 5th Street.
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy