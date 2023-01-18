Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Longtime Norfolk physician recognized for distinguished service by Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – A retired Norfolk physician who has been active in emergency management medicine has been recognized for his efforts. Northeast Community College has presented Dr. G. Thomas Surber with its distinguished service award. The honor is presented to individuals who have demonstrated active service to higher education and who have played a significant role in the development of Northeast.
News Channel Nebraska
Local businesses reevaluate staffing, closing procedures amongst dangerous road conditions
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With the third major winter storm to hit Nebraska in as many weeks, News Channel Nebraska spoke with Jessica Fox from District Table and Tap, located in Norfolk. She said it can become difficult to make sure all employees can make it to work safely. Fox said...
WOWT
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
News Channel Nebraska
'Just about every yard is short of employees': NDOT facing truck shortages, unhappy workers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With winter weather striking much of Nebraska throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is using all of its resources to keep conditions on the roads as safe as possible. But there’s a problem that is making life difficult for the department; limited trucks...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
Death penalty sought for man charged in Nebraska killings
Prosecutors in northeastern Nebraska are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killings of four people last summer in the small town of Laurel.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested while reportedly intoxicated at elementary school
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she was reportedly intoxicated outside of an elementary school in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the Woodland Park Elementary School around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said an off-duty Norfolk police officer reported that...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles towed, Madison man arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office remained busy during the Wednesday snow storm. Sheriff Mike Unger said multiple vehicles were towed during the storm, and he also said a person was arrested for DWI following an accident. Unger said that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to,...
News Channel Nebraska
Roll over accident totals vehicle, occupants treated at scene
PILGER, Neb. -- Northeast authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a one-vehicle rollover near Pilger on Highway 275. The Sheriff's Office said they investigated the accident. It was reported that the accident happened when and SUV, heading west, left...
KSNB Local4
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly breaking into home, threatening people with knife
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and threatened the residents with a knife. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a disturbance at a home in Woodland Park around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said 22-year-old Safaa...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Police arrest man after assaulting a female, police officers
NORFOLK - A man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) after assaulting multiple people and threatening one with a knife. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of North 25th street around 6:25 p.m. for an assault call. Once on scene, a female told officers that she had been assaulted by 27-year-old Joe Nash.
News Channel Nebraska
norfolkneradio.com
Conditional Use Permit denied by Planning Commission
NORFOLK - Preparation of a conditional use permit was denied by the Norfolk Planning Commission after the item was tabled at its last meeting in December. At the meeting Wednesday morning, the conditional use permit in question was for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use on property located at 1600 South 5th Street.
