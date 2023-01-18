ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

douglasnow.com

SGSC's Amy Hancock wins Outstanding Excellence Award in Marketing and Communications

The Georgia Education Advancement Council (GEAC) recognized Amy Hancock, South Georgia State College's assistant director of marketing and communications, for individual achievement and excellence in marketing and communications. GEAC is a statewide organization for those at public and private colleges and universities who work in educational advancement, including the areas...
DOUGLAS, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Windstream Customers Across State Are Frustrated

GEORGIA – Over the course of waiting on the Lanier County News’s (LCN) own Internet service to be restored, the LCN learned that Windstream customers using its internet service throughout the State of Georgia all had one thing in common. All Windstream customers were without internet service. Get...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta native made Georgia College President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE – Georgia College congradulates Aubrie Scruggs of Valdosta for making the 2022 Fall semester President’s List. Aubrie Scruggs of Valdosta, GA 31605 made the President’s List in the College of Arts and Sciences at Georgia College & State University. Georgia College recognizes Aubrie Scruggs’s outstanding work...
VALDOSTA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

January 26--Spaghetti Fundraiser in Lyons

January 26--His Works Ministry of New Beginning Church of God, 454 Northwest Broad Street in Lyons, needs you help for a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, Thursday January 26th from 11:00 to 2:00. To reserve yours call 912-339-0303. Delivery available for 10 or more plates.
LYONS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Old Hospital, Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald’s first general hospital was built in the late 1920s or early 1930s to replace Dr. Dudley B. Ware’s much smaller convalescent hospital on Central Avenue. My grandmother worked here in the 1950s and my mother and father were born here. It was used by the community until 1974 when a more modern facility, Dorminy Memorial Hospital [now Dorminy Medical Center] opened. When I was growing up, the hospital housed the Cooperative Extension office and other governmental offices.
FITZGERALD, GA
wtoc.com

Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
GLENNVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Alleged stolen debit card lands 58-year-old in jail

Carl Dewayne Williams, 58, of Douglas, was recently charged with ten counts of financial transaction card fraud after his cousin reported that he stole his debit card and allegedly spent close to $800. A Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report states that on January 5, a corporal met a complainant...
DOUGLAS, GA
WSAV News 3

Children find human remains in Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police. The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280. According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive […]
LYONS, GA
douglasnow.com

20-year-old convenience store employee arrested for alleged lottery fraud

Just a few days before a local Circle K employee was charged for allegedly stealing from a customer, a 20-year-old from Douglas was charged for similar offenses that allegedly occurred at the same business last June. Sherilyn Nicholls was an employee at the time when she reportedly stole over $550 from the convenience store and committed Georgia Lottery fraud.
DOUGLAS, GA
douglasnow.com

GBI agents arrest suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies in Coffee, Atkinson counties

Roderick Hillman a suspect wanted in connection with numerous armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, has been arrested in Alma. Last year, the GBI reported that on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI to investigate multiple armed robberies that had occurred over the course of at least a month. Officials stated that preliminary information indicated that several suspects, including Ashton Hamilton, Mica'enya Jordan, Isiah Wright, Hillman, and others, committed the armed robberies.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA

