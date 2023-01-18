ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did Giants' Dexter Lawrence ban his mom from attending the Eagles playoff game?

By Thomas Ignudo
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field will be electric on Saturday night when the Eagles play the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

It's the first playoff game the Eagles will host in three years after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round in 2020.

It's expected that some New York fans will make the trip south on Interstate 95 to attend the game, but one Giants player banned his mom from attending the game.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence told reporters that he told his mom she can't go to the game because she would talk trash back at Eagles fans.

Philadelphia sporting events, especially playoff games, can be a hostile environment for opposing fans.

Lawrence is just looking out for his mom, which is understandable. But, it's a little extreme and continues the long, overplayed stereotype of Philadelphia sports fans being vilified across the country.

Or maybe he just wants his mom to not watch him and the Giants lose in-person on Saturday night? Who knows.

As far as the on the field matchup, Lawrence is probably the top player the Eagles' offensive line will have to prepare for this week. Eagles center Jason Kelce will have his hands full going up against the Clemson product.

Lawrence was a second team All-Pro in 2022 and made the Pro Bowl. He had 35 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with two forced fumbles in the regular season.

In New York's 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, Lawrence had six total tackles and caused havoc on the line of scrimmage.

CBS Philly

Eagles release new playoff merchandise: "It's a Philly Thing"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the Eagles are preparing for a big playoff game against their division rival, the New York Giants, fans are getting ready to bring the noise. And what better way than with new merchandise?The Eagles Pro Shop opened Thursday morning with new playoff merch on display. We saw hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts with the words "It's a Philly Thing."Jalen Hurts said the slogan in a press conference a few weeks ago, and Eagles director of merchandise Christine McNichol says the team felt the saying would connect Eagles fans everywhere. "[We] felt it was a great unifier for Eagles fans everywhere and it could really get the city behind our team as we head into the playoffs," McNichol said. The Eagles play the New York Giants on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Related readingEagles-Giants: Playoff history between NFC East rivalsDietz & Watson introduces Bird Dogs ahead of Eagles playoffsPa.'s next governor Josh Shapiro confirms he's an Eagles fanPhiladelphia ice cream shop has sweet treat for Eagles fansEagles-Giants divisional round: How to watch, odds, moreEli Manning will be at Linc for Eagles-Giants playoff game   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles advance to NFC championship after 38-7 win against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You can't beat a playoff game on a Saturday night in Philly and this city has been on fire. There's been a lot of cooking, a lot of chanting and a lot of confidence.The Birds came out strong and these fans have loved every minute of it."E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!"It's game day in South Philadelphia."These Eagles are amazing like I don't even know what to say," Brittany Graziano said. "Jalen Hurts is killing it."Eagles fans love a good tailgate.And the die-hards like Desmond Warren started showing up early Saturday morning."We bleed green that's what we do out here, very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
