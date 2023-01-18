Why did Giants' Dexter Lawrence ban his mom from attending the Eagles playoff game?

Eagles fans ready for divisional round vs. Giants 01:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field will be electric on Saturday night when the Eagles play the New York Giants in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

It's the first playoff game the Eagles will host in three years after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round in 2020.

It's expected that some New York fans will make the trip south on Interstate 95 to attend the game, but one Giants player banned his mom from attending the game.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence told reporters that he told his mom she can't go to the game because she would talk trash back at Eagles fans.

Philadelphia sporting events, especially playoff games, can be a hostile environment for opposing fans.

Lawrence is just looking out for his mom, which is understandable. But, it's a little extreme and continues the long, overplayed stereotype of Philadelphia sports fans being vilified across the country.

Or maybe he just wants his mom to not watch him and the Giants lose in-person on Saturday night? Who knows.

As far as the on the field matchup, Lawrence is probably the top player the Eagles' offensive line will have to prepare for this week. Eagles center Jason Kelce will have his hands full going up against the Clemson product.

Lawrence was a second team All-Pro in 2022 and made the Pro Bowl. He had 35 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with two forced fumbles in the regular season.

In New York's 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, Lawrence had six total tackles and caused havoc on the line of scrimmage.