What to know about the $31T U.S. debt ceiling as default deadline looms

By Evan Johnson, Yahoo News
 3 days ago
The ceiling on the amount of debt the federal government can issue to fulfill financial obligations is fast approaching, but the Republican-controlled House has signaled that it’s prepared for another round of financial brinkmanship, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsing a push by ultraconservatives to demand spending reductions as part of any extension of the federal government’s borrowing authority.

These far-right lawmakers have insisted that they don't want the federal government to default on its financial obligations, saying that the onus is on the Democrats to negotiate. "There are two ways to [avert a default]," said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on CNN's "State of the Union" last week, "Democrats and Republicans sit down and work honestly around the table to avert it, or brinkmanship, forcing the question by bringing it to the brink."

Their conditions for raising the debt ceiling are unlikely to be accepted by the Democratic-controlled Senate or White House, which is demanding that Congress raise the debt limit “without conditions.”

“We have been very clear about that — we are not going to be negotiating over the debt ceiling,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing last week.

If lawmakers fail to resolve the matter and cause a first-ever default on the part of the federal government, this could result in a slew of possible consequences — a stock market crash, a recession, an increase in consumer interest rates, currency devaluation and a downgrade of the federal government’s credit — not to mention a federal government unable to meet all its obligations.

Credit analysis firm Moody's Analytics predicts that a four-month default would result in a 4% drop in the U.S. GDP, a 30% decline in stock prices, the erasure of $15 trillion in household wealth and cause companies to slash 6 million jobs.

What exactly is the debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling is a limit on the total amount of money the federal government is authorized to borrow — through Treasury-backed securities such as bills and savings bonds — to fulfill its financial obligations. The current debt ceiling for the U.S is roughly $31 trillion.

Because the federal government almost always runs a budget deficit — $421B for FY 2023 — it usually has to borrow quite a bit of money to keep things running.

When will the debt ceiling be breached?

The federal government is expected to reach the debt ceiling on Thursday; after that, the Treasury Department will use "extraordinary measures" to keep things running. By early June, Congress will need to act, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen explained to McCarthy, R-Calif., in a letter on Friday.

Bank of America analysts, in a memo to clients this week, predicted that a first-ever default was “likely,” and Goldman Sachs said in a memo that there’s a “great risk” for the possibility that the federal government would not be able to fulfill its financial obligations.

Why is there a ceiling on borrowing by the federal government?

According to the Constitution, Congress must authorize any borrowing by the federal government. The debt ceiling was instituted in 1917 so that the Treasury wouldn’t have to ask for permission from Congress each time it had to issue debt to fulfill its financial obligations.

In the decades that followed, the raising of the debt ceiling was regularly done in a bipartisan fashion — and with little drama.

Why have things become complicated?

Ultraconservative lawmakers say that as part of their negotiations with McCarthy to allow him to become speaker, they secured assurances to include spending reductions to balance the federal budget in any extension of the debt ceiling.

And to enforce this — and other concessions McCarthy made — they’ve also secured other rule changes that allow just one member of Congress — Democrat or Republican — to bring a “motion to vacate,” which forces a vote on removing the speaker. That would need only a simple majority of the House to oust McCarthy.

The House’s rules for this Congress, adopted by a party-line vote last week, requires an explicit vote to raise the debt ceiling.

What does the GOP want?

There is no specific set of demands at present, but there’s some consensus that an extension of the debt ceiling should be done in conjunction with reductions in federal spending.

In an interview on the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures," McCarthy said that it wasn't feasible for the federal government to "just keep increasing" the amount it borrows, and he called on the Democrats to negotiate over reductions in spending.

Roy said he wants to reduce federal spending in fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2022 levels and balance the budget by fiscal year 2034. This would require austerity measures and tax increases that lack support in Congress, yet "you only have so many negotiating points," said Roy during his interview with CNN, "[and] the debt ceiling is one of those."

Others in the GOP, however, say they won’t vote for an extension of the debt ceiling regardless of any negotiations, demonstrating the difficult position McCarthy is in with a four-seat margin on party-line votes.

"We cannot raise the debt ceiling," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., tweeted earlier this week. "Democrats have carelessly spent our taxpayer money and devalued our currency. They've made their bed, so they must lie in it."

Where do the Democrats stand?

Biden’s administration has been quite clear, saying that there will be no concessions attached to raising the debt ceiling. “We’re not going to do negotiations,” Jean-Pierre told reporters last week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement last week saying that an extension to the debt ceiling was made three times during Trump's administration "in a bipartisan way" — without concessions and negotiations — and "this time should be no different."

“Congress must act on legislation to prevent a disastrous default.”

Will there be negotiations?

Some Republicans who are considered as being more likely to negotiate with Democrats — and possibly even cross the aisle – are frustrated with their unwillingness to compromise.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., told Politico it was "disappointing" that Democrats have refused to even consider fiscal reforms.

Biden’s administration, according to Politico, is already working behind the scenes, organizing meetings with moderate Republicans – particularly those who represent districts that voted for Biden – to convince them to cross the aisle and vote with the Democrats to raise the debt ceiling.

One such Republican, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said in an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that if Democrats expect to see any Republican cross the aisle, they will have to negotiate, because default is "a real threat."

Bacon said the GOP should realize that it’s not in a position to “dictate” terms and get everything that it wants “with control of just half of Congress,” but their voters elected them “to control spending, so the Democrats have to show some movement our way too.”

Comments / 4

Terrie Trippel
3d ago

Start by closing borders to everyone, deport all illegals here, stop paying anything to illegals, that would save billions if not trillions of dollars!

Related
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
AOL Corp

What happens to Social Security when you die?

The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
msn.com

The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman says Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do 'right here and right now' to secure your retirement

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. For those Americans who plan to retire soon, your post-work financial plan might need to look very different from what you have envisioned.
Cleveland.com

Trying to force Social Security cuts as price for debt-ceiling increase would just cause harm

MarketWatch, a publication that caters to investors, recently warned that some Republicans plan to take the debt ceiling hostage to demand Social Security cuts. Everyone, not just seniors, would be hurt by using the debt ceiling to damage Social Security. When Republicans engaged in debt-ceiling hostage-taking in 2011, it led to a credit downgrade that prolonged the Great Recession.
FOX 16 News

Who holds the most U.S. national debt?

KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
