Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Albertsons Companies Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
General Electric All Set To Report Earnings Next Week, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
General Electric Company GE is scheduled to release its earnings results for the latest quarter before the opening bell on Jan. 24, 2023. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.57 billion. GE shares fell 3% to close at $76.86 on Thursday,...
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Generac Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Generac Hldgs GNRC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Generac Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion. Buying $1000 In GNRC: If an investor had bought $1000 of GNRC stock 5 years...
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022
On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
Cognex, Altria Group, Kinder Morgan And This Energy Giant: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade, saying she really likes it long term. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Altria Group Inc MO has a dividend yield of 8.5% with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $8 billion.
