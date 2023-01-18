Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

1 DAY AGO