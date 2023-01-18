ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Albertsons Companies Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Generac Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Generac Hldgs GNRC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Generac Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion. Buying $1000 In GNRC: If an investor had bought $1000 of GNRC stock 5 years...
Benzinga

More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022

On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...

