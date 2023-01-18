Read full article on original website
Related
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 0