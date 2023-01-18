ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo set to host job fair Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo invites the community to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amarillo Downtown Library. According to a COA press release, Amarillo’s HR Department will be present at the event to meet and network with citizens about available opportunities. For […]
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
The Friendliest Little Dive Bar in Amarillo Is For Sale

Just about everyone has a special little bar that they've frequented in their life. Our own special 'Cheers', if you would. There are plenty of people who consider theirs to be Buckles Lounge. And wouldn't you know it? It's now up for sale--and the price is a complete steal. Listed...
Bullwinkle Needs A New Home “Stupid Moose and Squirrel”

Bullwinkle “Hey Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!” is a 5-month-old pup waiting for a new home. He is all ready to go on many adventures with you and your family. Stop by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and pick up your forever friend.
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo

Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo

The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck

Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east side of Amarillo in March. CoStar said the almost 75 thousand square-foot location will include 120 fuel pumps. When originally announced last year, the cost was to be about...
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

