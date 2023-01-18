Read full article on original website
Amarillo set to host job fair Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo invites the community to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amarillo Downtown Library. According to a COA press release, Amarillo’s HR Department will be present at the event to meet and network with citizens about available opportunities. For […]
What Is It Like To Take A 3 Hour Yoga Class In Amarillo, Texas?
Since moving to Amarillo, I've found myself wanting to participate in a yoga class. The difficulty I faced was picking which class to attend. I had a lot of hangups when it came to just popping in to random classes until something stuck. Recently, I finally got my chance. So,...
PHOTOS: Life Is Sweeter In This Bright, Beautiful Country Club Home In Amarillo
Everyone needs something unique to call their own. For me, the dream has always been to have a home with style and charm. Size doesn't matter. Price doesn't matter. Style doesn't matter. My dream home is one that's truly one of a kind. And I've found a listing that just might foot the bill--if not for me, for you!
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
Mochinut is set to open its first Panhandle location next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mochinut is set to open its first location in Amarillo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, at 1915 S Washington st. According to a Mochicnut Facebook post, Mochinut is scheduled to host a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25 – Jan. 31 offering […]
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Friendliest Little Dive Bar in Amarillo Is For Sale
Just about everyone has a special little bar that they've frequented in their life. Our own special 'Cheers', if you would. There are plenty of people who consider theirs to be Buckles Lounge. And wouldn't you know it? It's now up for sale--and the price is a complete steal. Listed...
Borger Fire Department Quickly Saves The Day For A Stuck Teenager
While I was out on vacation I feel this story did not get enough exposure. I mean this is the big news we need in the Texas Panhandle. It's definitely one to make you smile and realize how much the kids in our area are not as bad as some people seem to think.
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People
Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
Bullwinkle Needs A New Home “Stupid Moose and Squirrel”
Bullwinkle “Hey Rocky! Watch me pull a rabbit out of my hat!” is a 5-month-old pup waiting for a new home. He is all ready to go on many adventures with you and your family. Stop by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare and pick up your forever friend.
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo
Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
Amarillo Police Department using drones for new Regional Crime Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department will be using drones as the latest way to help fight crime. The drones help by mapping crime scenes, aiding in search and rescue and finding a suspect on foot or by car. “The idea behind any technology is to be a...
Amarillo College’s Innovation Outpost to begin phase 2 of construction
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s Innovation Outpost completed phase one of construction and is beginning phase two. Innovation Outpost has Badger, Buff and Raider classes open, along with sit’s R and D labs, outdoor and common spaces. Phase two will be done in two parts, beginning with...
‘Trust your gut’: Students may experience changes after winter break in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students in the Panhandle are back in the classroom after being off for an extended amount of time. As students are back, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says there are changes parents should look for. When returning after a break, sometimes there are changes such...
Amarillo provides update on COVID-19 through most recent report card
In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 285 total new cases from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 41 new COVID-19 cases per day.
Winston outlines priorities as Amarillo Mayor candidate
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonya Winston, an Amarillo citizen, recently announced her candidacy for the Amarillo Mayor position, stating that her goal is for the city to “make a U-turn to excellence.” Winston officially filed for a place on the May 6 Election ballot on Wednesday and will join Freda Powell on the mayoral portion […]
Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo
The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck
Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east side of Amarillo in March. CoStar said the almost 75 thousand square-foot location will include 120 fuel pumps. When originally announced last year, the cost was to be about...
