Bachelor Nation’s DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano have ended their relationship. On Thursday, Pappas took to Instagram to share the news with a statement. "It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate," the 41-year-old former Bachelorette wrote. "We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith."

2 DAYS AGO