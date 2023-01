Saint John's swimming and diving returns to competition by visiting Carleton for a 1 p.m. dual meet this Saturday, Jan. 21, in Northfield. - Live Results | Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's finished fifth out of eight teams at the three-day Rochester Invitational, hosted by Division II St. Cloud State, back on Dec. 2-4. The host Huskies won the meet with 1,955.5 points, followed by Division I Nebraska-Omaha (1,805), Division I St. Thomas (1,281.5), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (1,248.5) and SJU (1,055.5). The Johnnies totaled 31 top-16 marks/times, including 15 in the top eight.

