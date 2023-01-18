Read full article on original website
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
investing.com
Can Bitcoin and Ethereum Continue to Rise?
Cryptocurrencies started the year on the front foot but lost momentum this week. Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently trading near critical resistance. Next moves could be crucial in determining the market's mid-term direction. Nearly a week after moving above $20,000 last weekend, Bitcoin has not yet seen a daily close...
investing.com
Coinbase seen benefiting from credibility issues and Shanghai fork - JPMorgan raises target
© Reuters Coinbase (COIN) seen benefiting from credibility issues and Shanghai fork - Morgan Stanley raises target. JPMorgan maintained a 'Neutral' rating on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) but raised its price target to $60 from $53, noting that the company is "a beneficiary of the challenges that have faced other brokers/exchanges in the aftermath of the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX."
investing.com
Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target
© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.
investing.com
Price analysis 1/20: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
The United States equities markets are on track to finish the week in the red but that has not resulted in a deeper loss for Bitcoin (BTC). The news of cryptocurrency lender Genesis filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy also did not have any meaningful impact on Bitcoin’s price. This shows that the selling pressure could be reducing.
investing.com
Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson
© Reuters. Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson. In a Bull vs. Bear debate on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Thursday afternoon, hosted by Investing.com and Street Insider.com, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson and Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Ross Gerber outlined their view on the current health of Tesla and where they believe the stock is headed.
investing.com
Solana (SOL) Overtakes Polygon (MATIC) In Terms of Market Cap
Solana (SOL) Overtakes Polygon (MATIC) In Terms of Market Cap. MATIC’s price dropped 3.01% over the last 24 hours. The launch of MATIC’s zkEVM is driving the gradual increase in positive sentiment for MATIC. MATIC has also been performing well in the NFT space. Polygon (MATIC) has dropped...
investing.com
Stocks rally with Netflix; dollar jumps vs yen after BOJ governor remarks
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity indexes rose sharply on Friday, with Wall Street rallying after a jump in Netflix and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares, while the U.S. dollar had its biggest daily percentage gain against the yen in about two weeks as the Bank of Japan governor repeated the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.
investing.com
Silver Braces for Rally as U.S. Economy Loses Momentum
The economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum, with Retail sales and industrial production falling more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, following a downwardly revised drop of...
investing.com
Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy
Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are threatening to sue Digital Currency Group’s CEO. The Winklevoss twins claim that now-bankrupt Genesis owes $900 million to Gemini users. The SEC is suing both Genesis and Gemini for an unlicenced securities offering. The...
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.00%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Basic Materials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.00%, while the S&P 500 index added 1.89%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 2.66%.
ECB set to raise rates by 0.5% in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
investing.com
Yellen says Russian oil price cap could save African countries $6 billion annually
DAKAR (Reuters) -Russia's war in Ukraine is hitting Africans particularly hard by exacerbating food insecurity and putting an unnecessary drag on the continent's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Senegal's capital Dakar on Friday. Yellen said ending the war would be the best thing to help the global...
investing.com
Wall Street rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to close higher on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Dow snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq rose more than 2%, as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix, while Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) climbed after announcing job cuts. Shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) jumped...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow racks up gains on Netflix surge, but ends week in red
Investing.com -- The Dow ended lower for the week Friday, despite a Netflix-fueled rally after the streaming giant's quarterly results showed a rebound in subscriber growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%, or 330 points, but ended the week lower. The S&P 500 rose 1.89%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.7%.
investing.com
An Insight into FTX’s Liquid Assets: Kaiko Shares Details
An Insight into FTX’s Liquid Assets: Kaiko Shares Details. Kaiko tweeted about the leaked slide of the fallen crypto exchange FTX. In the slide, FTX has enlisted the details of the company’s liquid assets. Kaiko shared the possibility of expecting any value to the assets when the holdings...
investing.com
Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A spate of earnings reports in coming weeks is set to test a recent bounce in technology and other megacap stocks, a category whose leadership position in U.S. markets has faltered after last year’s deep selloff. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has gained nearly 6.2%...
investing.com
CryptoQuant CEO Raises Alarm Over Bitcoin Whale Activities
CryptoQuant CEO Raises Alarm Over Bitcoin Whale Activities. CryptoQuant CEO alerted that miners in the 1THash pool transferred 3,336 Bitcoins to Binance. 1THash transfer is one of two large transfers to Binance exchange within 48 hours. Crypto community is worried about the possible impact if such amounts of Bitcoin are...
investing.com
S&P 500: Rough Seas Ahead
A few days ago, I read a premium article over ZeroHedge, which went into great detail as to why the three components of what I call the Fed Spread – – most notably, the balance sheet – – render all the Q.T. the Fed is doing moot. In other words, by their arguments, the market was going to roar higher this year anyway. I confess, I felt pretty empty-headed reading the article because it didn’t sink in, although it was enough to strike fear into this bear’s heart.
investing.com
Charles Hoskinson: Shillers “Aren’t Giving Cardano Fair Representation”
Charles Hoskinson: Shillers “Aren’t Giving Cardano Fair Representation”. Ran Neuner from Crypto Banter commented that developer activity on the Cardano blockchain is “not where it needs to be.” He based his conclusions on the 2022 Electric Capital Developer Report. Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson reacted to...
