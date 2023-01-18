ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene Amaral formally of East Providence, and currently residing in West Greenwich for the past 20 years, died peacefully at Hope Health Hospice Center on January 18, 2023. He was born on June 5, 1934 in East Providence, RI to Anthony and Anna (Mattos) Amaral. He was preceded by his beloved wife of 15 years, Gail Smith Amaral, and brother Walter. He was previously married to Barbara Berkiel. Gene graduated from St. Raphael Academy and received a track scholarship to attend Providence College, where he graduated in 1956. He proudly served in the US Army and Air Force Reserves.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
Newport Folk Festival has announced a public on sale for its annual gathering in Newport, R.I., on July 28 through 30. The festival takes place on the beautiful grounds of Fort Adams State Park along the Newport Harbor with stunning views of the bay. The festival has hosted historic performances...
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
Scott Hershberger's bicycle parked along the East Bay Bike Path. (Scott Hershberger) On a sunny yet brisk fall afternoon, I packed my bicycle’s panniers with sunscreen, water, nuts, earmuffs, and a book, hopped onto the saddle, and set off on a long ride on the East Bay Bike Path.
PROVIDENCE, RI
There is no doubt that this child is well on her way to an investigative career. According to police, earlier this month, a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted a letter requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of December 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Housing in New England is…not exactly abundant. So it’s common to find buildings like churches or schoolhouses converted to residential buildings in order to make use of what little land we have and help address the housing shortage. But what about living in…a former bank? If you’re interested, we know just the spot. More of an investment/development opportunity, this Rhode Island bank needs a little bit of work before it can become home sweet home (“A bit of a fixer-upper” as they say in the great film, Frozen), but it comes with a ton of its original features from its business days that might just make the sweat equity worth it.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
WARWICK, RI
The folks at Mott & Chace are offering one of the most beautiful waterfront properties at one of the most serene locations. This Bristol property has remarkable views of Narragansett Bay. And, if you need to know what your property is valued at, CLICK HERE. Listed by Cheryl Andreozzi. Meander...
