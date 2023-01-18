Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Related
reportertoday.com
Eugene Amaral
Eugene Amaral formally of East Providence, and currently residing in West Greenwich for the past 20 years, died peacefully at Hope Health Hospice Center on January 18, 2023. He was born on June 5, 1934 in East Providence, RI to Anthony and Anna (Mattos) Amaral. He was preceded by his beloved wife of 15 years, Gail Smith Amaral, and brother Walter. He was previously married to Barbara Berkiel. Gene graduated from St. Raphael Academy and received a track scholarship to attend Providence College, where he graduated in 1956. He proudly served in the US Army and Air Force Reserves.
relix
Newport Folk Festival Reveals On Sale Date for 2023 Tickets
Newport Folk Festival has announced a public on sale for its annual gathering in Newport, R.I., on July 28 through 30. The festival takes place on the beautiful grounds of Fort Adams State Park along the Newport Harbor with stunning views of the bay. The festival has hosted historic performances...
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
WPRI
Select the ideal educational journey for your child with Rhode Island Families for School Choice
Rhode Island Families for School Choice seek to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Sheila Konis and Matt...
fallriverreporter.com
Restaurant and entertainment establishment with Latin American flare coming to Fall River
A new restaurant and entertainment spot is coming to Fall River. Attorney David Assad represented co-owner of Origen Restaurant Bar & Grill Elvis Verdezoto at the Fall River Licensing Board meeting on Wednesday asking for a New All Alcohol Common Victuallers License and an Entertainment License. The Latin American eatery...
Turnto10.com
West Warwick basketball player keeps late father's memory alive through the team
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — As a coach’s son, some of Nathan Vanasse’s earliest childhood memories were on the West Warwick basketball court. “I’ve always been in this gym,” said Nate, a senior at West Warwick High School. Going to high school basketball practices...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Rhode Island girl asks police to test cookie for DNA to prove Santa exists
CUMBERLAND, R.I. — A young girl in Rhode Island has asked police to test a cookie for DNA on her quest to prove that Santa Claus exists. The Cumberland girl reached out to her local police department, providing them with evidence to see if they can track him down through DNA, according to The Associated Press.
ecori.org
What the East Bay Bike Path Can Teach Us About Climate Action
Scott Hershberger's bicycle parked along the East Bay Bike Path. (Scott Hershberger) On a sunny yet brisk fall afternoon, I packed my bicycle’s panniers with sunscreen, water, nuts, earmuffs, and a book, hopped onto the saddle, and set off on a long ride on the East Bay Bike Path.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island young investigator asks police department for DNA analysis on Santa Claus evidence
There is no doubt that this child is well on her way to an investigative career. According to police, earlier this month, a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted a letter requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of December 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer.
rimonthly.com
Dining Review: Jayd Bun in South Kingstown
Drive around the corner from Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown and you’ll run right into the state’s most unassuming portal to Tianjin, China. Jayd Bun, run by chef Annie Parisi and her husband, Joe, is a mishmash of American artifacts: Trucker hats are for sale in the entryway, a Whirlpool fridge sits by itself against the wall, and early Madonna, classic rock or reggae cascades through the air of what feels like a seaside snack bar (without the ocean). But the food that comes out of the frenetic kitchen is a testament to homestyle cooking, regardless of where that home is.
Boston Magazine
You Can Move into This Former Bank in Rhode Island
Housing in New England is…not exactly abundant. So it’s common to find buildings like churches or schoolhouses converted to residential buildings in order to make use of what little land we have and help address the housing shortage. But what about living in…a former bank? If you’re interested, we know just the spot. More of an investment/development opportunity, this Rhode Island bank needs a little bit of work before it can become home sweet home (“A bit of a fixer-upper” as they say in the great film, Frozen), but it comes with a ton of its original features from its business days that might just make the sweat equity worth it.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 20, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Alviti's dirty RIDOT, Almon going to the Hall of Fame, and losing Huey. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives,...
Turnto10.com
Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
ecori.org
New Downtown Grocery Store, Eatery Showcases Hope & Main’s Food Entrepreneurs
PROVIDENCE — Hope & Main, a food-business incubator based in Warren has opened the doors of its new Downtown Makers Marketplace at 100 Westminster St. The combination eatery and grocery store features food and drinks from Hope & Main makers and will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cavanaugh nets game-winner to send Warwick over Mount St. Charles
Richard Cavanaugh scored the game-winning goal with just 22 seconds left in regulation to send the Warwick co-op over Mount St. Charles by a score of 3-2 on Friday night.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy on the Waterfront in Bristol for $6M
The folks at Mott & Chace are offering one of the most beautiful waterfront properties at one of the most serene locations. This Bristol property has remarkable views of Narragansett Bay. And, if you need to know what your property is valued at, CLICK HERE. Listed by Cheryl Andreozzi. Meander...
Comments / 0