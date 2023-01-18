Housing in New England is…not exactly abundant. So it’s common to find buildings like churches or schoolhouses converted to residential buildings in order to make use of what little land we have and help address the housing shortage. But what about living in…a former bank? If you’re interested, we know just the spot. More of an investment/development opportunity, this Rhode Island bank needs a little bit of work before it can become home sweet home (“A bit of a fixer-upper” as they say in the great film, Frozen), but it comes with a ton of its original features from its business days that might just make the sweat equity worth it.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO