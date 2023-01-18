Read full article on original website
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Exploring the Underground Wonder of Squire Boone Caverns: A Natural Treasure in Indiana
Squire Boone Caverns, located in Harrison County, Indiana, (just outside of Louisville, KY) is a natural wonder that is truly a sight to behold. These caverns have been formed over millions of years by the constant flow of water, carving out intricate passageways and chambers that are sure to leave visitors in awe.
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
2023 Polar Plunge in Boonville to benefit Special Olympics Indiana
The chilly annual event. Polar Plunge returns to Boonville, Indiana in 2023. Here's everything you need to know to be a part of it. Throughout the state of Indiana, there are 15 different Polar Plunge events. Combined, they support 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. During the past 24 years, Polar Plunge events have raised more than $10 million to support Special Olympics Indiana’s athletes and programs. For those who don't know, this event is where individuals and teams come together to take an ice-cold dip into the chilly waters of Scales Lake during the winter for a great cause.
FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement
Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning
While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
Evansville Native Who Created ‘Roseanne’ Returns for Event at UE on Saturday
You may not instantly recognize his name, but I guarantee you are familiar with the work of Matt Williams. The Evansville native is best known as the creator and executive producer of Roseanne, and as the co-creator and executive producer of Home Improvement. Matt also spent a few seasons writing for a little show you might remember from the 80s called The Cosby Show. Oh yeah, he was also a co-creator of the Cosby spin-off series A Different World - for that, I say thank you for introducing me to Jasmine Guy.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
wevv.com
UE grad, creator of 'Roseanne' and 'Home Improvement,' returning to Evansville campus
A University of Evansville graduate and Evansville native who created and produced several big shows in television is coming back to the River City for an appearance. The University says it's welcoming back '73 alum Matt Williams, who created and produced the hit series "Roseanna" and co-created the show "Home Improvement."
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
WISH-TV
Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
Evansville Rescue Seeking Volunteers to Take Photos of Adoptable Pets on Saturdays
This is one way you can help make a difference in the lives of homeless animals, and you don't have to be a professional photographer. Just a few years ago in 2018, the ASPCA released the results of a survey they conducted that showed just how important it is for shelters to have a social media presence. In fact of the shelters that responded to the survey they said on average since utilizing social media they've noticed a 66% increase in adoptions on average.
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
World-Renowned Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Heading to KY to Perform Inside Mammoth Cave
Get ready, Kentucky. 2023 is set to become a very musical year in the Commonwealth as the Louisville Orchestra plans to launch a tour unlike any other--one that will cover the Bluegrass State, east to west and top to bottom. "In Harmony--The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra"--which will begin...
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
wbiw.com
New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals
SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
wevv.com
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro
Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
14news.com
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The streets of Owensboro came to a halt Thursday afternoon, as a police escort led a horse and carriage down Frederica Street. Inside that carriage sat a 6-year-old boy, his mother and his nurse. King’Nazir Gates was diagnosed with a rare and untreatable genetic disorder called...
