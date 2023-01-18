ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Polar Plunge in Boonville to benefit Special Olympics Indiana

The chilly annual event. Polar Plunge returns to Boonville, Indiana in 2023. Here's everything you need to know to be a part of it. Throughout the state of Indiana, there are 15 different Polar Plunge events. Combined, they support 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. During the past 24 years, Polar Plunge events have raised more than $10 million to support Special Olympics Indiana’s athletes and programs. For those who don't know, this event is where individuals and teams come together to take an ice-cold dip into the chilly waters of Scales Lake during the winter for a great cause.
BOONVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
wdrb.com

Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning

While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville Native Who Created ‘Roseanne’ Returns for Event at UE on Saturday

You may not instantly recognize his name, but I guarantee you are familiar with the work of Matt Williams. The Evansville native is best known as the creator and executive producer of Roseanne, and as the co-creator and executive producer of Home Improvement. Matt also spent a few seasons writing for a little show you might remember from the 80s called The Cosby Show. Oh yeah, he was also a co-creator of the Cosby spin-off series A Different World - for that, I say thank you for introducing me to Jasmine Guy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville Rescue Seeking Volunteers to Take Photos of Adoptable Pets on Saturdays

This is one way you can help make a difference in the lives of homeless animals, and you don't have to be a professional photographer. Just a few years ago in 2018, the ASPCA released the results of a survey they conducted that showed just how important it is for shelters to have a social media presence. In fact of the shelters that responded to the survey they said on average since utilizing social media they've noticed a 66% increase in adoptions on average.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.

Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
KENTUCKY STATE
wbiw.com

New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals

SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
SHOALS, IN
wevv.com

Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The streets of Owensboro came to a halt Thursday afternoon, as a police escort led a horse and carriage down Frederica Street. Inside that carriage sat a 6-year-old boy, his mother and his nurse. King’Nazir Gates was diagnosed with a rare and untreatable genetic disorder called...
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

