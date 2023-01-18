Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
ETOnline.com
Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
Clayton News Daily
‘Shrinking’: Jason Segel on How Feel-Good Comedy Subverts Expectations
Anyone who wished their psychiatrist would stop asking, “How does that make you feel?” and just tell them what to do would be wise to book an hour with Shrinking‘s Jimmy Laird (a sensitive Jason Segel). Newly widowed, he treats his grief with alcohol until he snaps...
Clayton News Daily
Jennifer Garner Transforms Into Uncanny Strega Nona in Throwback Instagram Video
The COVID-19 lockdowns were a strange time for all of us—including Jennifer Garner, who was willing to do just about anything to keep her kids entertained. In the latest installment of Garner's perfectly chaotic Instagram posts, the 50-year-old actress gave her followers an inside look at her quarantine life, which involved her dressing up as classic children's literature character Strega Nona for the amusement of her kiddos.
Clayton News Daily
Rare Footage of Disney World Ride Leaves Fans Horrified
TikTok users can't unsee a viral video taken from inside of Disney World's Rock 'n' Rollercoaster, which is usually pitch black when riders go through it. The rare video footage is recirculating on the video-sharing app, as fans are completely shocked—and terrified—of what the inside of the super-fast coaster aclooks like.
Clayton News Daily
CAL THOMAS: The other side of fame
"I'm gonna live forever, baby, remember my name" - (from "Fame") The death at age 54 of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, got me thinking again about the two-edged sword that is fame. Poems, books, even movies have addressed fame, how some people even lust after it and how...
Clayton News Daily
RONDA RICH: Heeding the wisdom of kindness
“In so much as it is within your control in a situation, be kind.”. My niece, Nicole, was telling me about a family meeting that she and her husband, Jay, had recently conducted with their five children. That commandment was the meeting’s foundation. Jay and Nicole stressed never to add...
Comments / 0