Tori Spelling Reveals 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis After Two Hospitalizations

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is opening up about her 14-year-old daughter's health battle after being hospitalized twice. Spelling sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she explained Stella's diagnosis and how her family is coping with it. "She went to the ER twice...
‘Shrinking’: Jason Segel on How Feel-Good Comedy Subverts Expectations

Anyone who wished their psychiatrist would stop asking, “How does that make you feel?” and just tell them what to do would be wise to book an hour with Shrinking‘s Jimmy Laird (a sensitive Jason Segel). Newly widowed, he treats his grief with alcohol until he snaps...
Jennifer Garner Transforms Into Uncanny Strega Nona in Throwback Instagram Video

The COVID-19 lockdowns were a strange time for all of us—including Jennifer Garner, who was willing to do just about anything to keep her kids entertained. In the latest installment of Garner's perfectly chaotic Instagram posts, the 50-year-old actress gave her followers an inside look at her quarantine life, which involved her dressing up as classic children's literature character Strega Nona for the amusement of her kiddos.
Rare Footage of Disney World Ride Leaves Fans Horrified

TikTok users can't unsee a viral video taken from inside of Disney World's Rock 'n' Rollercoaster, which is usually pitch black when riders go through it. The rare video footage is recirculating on the video-sharing app, as fans are completely shocked—and terrified—of what the inside of the super-fast coaster aclooks like.
CAL THOMAS: The other side of fame

"I'm gonna live forever, baby, remember my name" - (from "Fame") The death at age 54 of Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, got me thinking again about the two-edged sword that is fame. Poems, books, even movies have addressed fame, how some people even lust after it and how...
RONDA RICH: Heeding the wisdom of kindness

“In so much as it is within your control in a situation, be kind.”. My niece, Nicole, was telling me about a family meeting that she and her husband, Jay, had recently conducted with their five children. That commandment was the meeting’s foundation. Jay and Nicole stressed never to add...
