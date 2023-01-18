Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia High School announces May Fete Court and 2023 King and Queen
This year’s Centralia High School May Fete Queen and King will be Jeh’Chys Brown and Raelyn Dearing. The King and Queen along with the rest of the May Fete court were released on Friday. Senior attendees and escorts are Katelyn Alli and Titus Ashford and Ava Schmidt and...
advantagenews.com
Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building
The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
advantagenews.com
RFM gets more TIF money from Wood River
Wood River City Manager Steve Palen said new TIF money granted to Riverbend Family Ministries would go towards improvements upstairs in their new building. The TIF Committee submitted the request to the city council Tuesday and the council’s approval will provide 25 thousand dollars to the agency. Your browser...
Save A Lot downsizes St. Louis staff, closing two distribution centers
Save A Lot, a discount grocer headquartered in St. Ann, has downsized its St. Louis staff and plans to close two distribution centers in the upcoming months.
FOX2now.com
Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77
Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77. Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Mayor Jones offers encouragement during Girls Inc....
edglentoday.com
Sholar: New Alton Cannabis Dispensary Will Have 'Huge Impact'
ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., the owner of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, one of Alton’s landmark businesses, expressed excitement about the new cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building near his establishment. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest...
advantagenews.com
Electric bills spike, mayors field phone calls
The spike in electric rates has apparently caught many in the Riverbend by surprise, and they are calling their mayors to express their anger. If you participated in the municipal aggregation process, you are now back on Ameren billing, as the old contracts expired at the end of last year and the new deal doesn’t begin until February 1.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
New council gets little done in first meeting
The first meeting of the newly seated Jefferson County Council started efficiently enough, but soon turned contentious and less productive. That Jan. 9 meeting was the first for newly elected Shannon Otto (District 3, Arnold) and Bob Tullock (District 7, House Springs). The council also has a vacant seat that’s been occupied for 12 years by District 2’s Renee Reuter, who now is a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.
First marijuana dispensary opens soon in downtown St. Louis
The Downtown West neighborhood has undergone a transformation over the last few years. Besides a brand-new Major League Soccer stadium, parking garage, and refurbished businesses, one that hopes to turn heads is the latest entrance to the budding cannabis industry.
beckerspayer.com
Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M
Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
edglentoday.com
Shiloh Police Department Announces Aggravated Battery To A Child Charges
SHILOH - The Shiloh Police Department announced aggravated battery to a child charges against a Shiloh man on Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Judy Dalan issued a four-count warrant for...
WAND TV
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Investigate Report Of Gunshots Fired In Area Of 20th Street and North Henry Street
ALTON - At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, the Alton Police Department received a report of gunshots fired in the area of East 20th Street and North Henry Street. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said when officers arrived they determined that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but no injuries occurred.
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
edglentoday.com
Drunken Fish, Kimichi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Eskimo Hut Opening Soon In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Work on the buildings for Drunken Fish, Kimchi Guys, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Eskimo Hut Frozen Daiquiris To-Go is making great progress, both Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic and Community Development Director James Arnold said Friday. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't...
mymoinfo.com
Fraud vehicle purchases in Pevely
(Pevely) Pevely Police are noting an increase in fraudulent vehicle purchases and are reminding those in the market for a vehicle to use extreme caution on who you are buying from. Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn says they recently dealt with a case of a fraudulent vehicle purchase. My MO...
Comments / 0