ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building

The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

RFM gets more TIF money from Wood River

Wood River City Manager Steve Palen said new TIF money granted to Riverbend Family Ministries would go towards improvements upstairs in their new building. The TIF Committee submitted the request to the city council Tuesday and the council’s approval will provide 25 thousand dollars to the agency. Your browser...
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX2now.com

Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77

Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Longtime St. Louis politician Tom Villa dies at 77. Tom Villa, a longtime politician who represented St. Louis City, has died at the age of 77. Mayor Jones offers encouragement during Girls Inc....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Sholar: New Alton Cannabis Dispensary Will Have 'Huge Impact'

ALTON - Eddie Sholar Jr., the owner of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, one of Alton’s landmark businesses, expressed excitement about the new cannabis dispensary to be located at the former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building near his establishment. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Electric bills spike, mayors field phone calls

The spike in electric rates has apparently caught many in the Riverbend by surprise, and they are calling their mayors to express their anger. If you participated in the municipal aggregation process, you are now back on Ameren billing, as the old contracts expired at the end of last year and the new deal doesn’t begin until February 1.
GODFREY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

New council gets little done in first meeting

The first meeting of the newly seated Jefferson County Council started efficiently enough, but soon turned contentious and less productive. That Jan. 9 meeting was the first for newly elected Shannon Otto (District 3, Arnold) and Bob Tullock (District 7, House Springs). The council also has a vacant seat that’s been occupied for 12 years by District 2’s Renee Reuter, who now is a member of the Missouri House of Representatives.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
beckerspayer.com

Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M

Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Shiloh Police Department Announces Aggravated Battery To A Child Charges

SHILOH - The Shiloh Police Department announced aggravated battery to a child charges against a Shiloh man on Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Judy Dalan issued a four-count warrant for...
SHILOH, IL
WAND TV

Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
HILLSBORO, IL
WCIA

Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
HILLSBORO, IL
mymoinfo.com

Fraud vehicle purchases in Pevely

(Pevely) Pevely Police are noting an increase in fraudulent vehicle purchases and are reminding those in the market for a vehicle to use extreme caution on who you are buying from. Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn says they recently dealt with a case of a fraudulent vehicle purchase. My MO...
PEVELY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy