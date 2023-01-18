Read full article on original website
I prescribe the popular weight-loss drug semaglutide to my patients. I hesitate to call it a magic bullet.
Dr. Paul Kolodzik prescribed Ozempic to his diabetic patients for years. As soon as the drug became a weight-loss tool, there was a shortage.
Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis
Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
Walmart and Avanlee Care Launches Program to Aid Caregivers
– Avanlee Care, a digital health tool for today’s caregivers, has announced a partnership with Walmart to support the 65 million Americans currently caring for aging family members. As a part of Walmart’s “New Year Reset” program, the Avanlee Care app will be displayed and promoted at supercenter locations throughout Florida in the pharmacy and grocery sections of the stores.
Digital Health Funding Reaches $15.3B in 2022 Across 572 Deals, Rock Health Reports
– In a downtrodden market climate, things don’t need to feel doom and gloom, according to Rock Health’s Annual 2022 digital health funding report. 2022 was a necessary reminder that investment is cyclical and that strong players build resilience in weathering funding climate changes. – Analysts expect that...
The most effective medication for weight loss and blood glucose stabilization: Tirzepatide
Tirzepatide is a new medication offering near-healthy control of blood glucose concentrations and substantial weight loss for patients with type 2 diabetes or obesity. Incretin-based medications make use of the glucose- and weight-lowering properties of the gut hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and have revolutionized the treatment of type 2 diabetes. They are equally (and sometimes more) effective compared to insulin treatment as concerns plasma glucose concentrations and related laboratory measurements (e.., glycated haemoglobin; HbA1c), but without a risk for blood sugar concentrations to fall too low), and with the additional benefit of weight loss. Now, a novel drug, has been developed to stimulate not only receptors for GLP-1, but also for GIP, the second well characterized incretin hormone.
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Calling patients after heart failure may save lives
Phone calls from a nurse may improve survival for patients treated for heart failure, according to a new study by investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Heart failure occurs when the heart does not pump enough blood to support the organs. Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have been studying ways to improve survival rates as about one-third of people with heart failure die within a year of being hospitalized. Studies show about 15% to 20% of people hospitalized for heart failure return to the hospital within 30 days.
How Does Diabetes Affect the Retina?
Long-term and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, leading to a condition called diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the most common eye disease in people with diabetes and a leading cause of blindness. What is...
'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms
The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment
Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
Major surgery raises risk of death for people with COPD
Major surgery is a challenge for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), raising their odds of death within a year by 61%, new research shows.
Backed by CVS Health, Array Behavioral Care Raises $25M for Virtual Psychiatry/Therapy
– Array Behavioral Care, the nation’s leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, announced today the closing of its latest $25M equity round to further scale modern behavioral healthcare across the continuum, with CVS Health leading the round. Existing investors also joined the round and contributed additional capital. – The...
Monogram Health Secures $375M to Expand In-Home Kidney Care
– Monogram Health, a Nashville, TN-based kidney disease benefit management and care delivery company announced a $375M growth funding round that will drive the company’s continued rapid expansion as the leading solution for high-quality, in-home care for polychronic patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease in the U.S.
Omada Health, Intermountain, Castell to Establish Integrated, Virtual Care Option for Diabetes Management and Prevention
– Omada Health and Castell, an Intermountain value-based care subsidiary, announced a first-of-its kind partnership – creating a new, integrated virtual care model to reach and help more at-risk patients through proven prevention and Diabetes programs. The new virtual care model expands the access of Omada’s Diabetes Prevention Program...
Included Health Partners to Deliver First-of-its-Kind LGBTQ+ Health Plan
– Included Health today announced a partnership with Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, both Point32Health companies, to provide fully integrated LGBTQ+ healthcare services, including gender affirming physical and mental health, to commercial health plan members. The partnership is a first-of-its-kind offering, embedding the LGBTQ+ health concierge service in the health plans of Point32 members.
Teladoc Health Launches Fully Integrated Whole-Person Care Experience App
– Teladoc Health launches a fully integrated healthcare experience through a new comprehensive digital application enabling personalized whole-person care to individuals. – The app will enable consumers to seamlessly access Teladoc Health’s full range of services, including primary care, mental health and chronic condition management from one place and under a single portable account.
84% of Patients Prefer Front Desk to Tech Options, 87% Face Staffing Challenges
– A new study found 84% of providers say patients still schedule care with the front desk, and 73% rely on human calls — despite all of the advances in communication. A full 87% say they’ve faced administrative staffing challenges over the last 12 months. Of those, one third (35%) found those staffing challenges have had a negative impact on staff morale, and about one in six (18%) noted it has led to longer wait times.
