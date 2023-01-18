BERKELEY – In its dual-match opener and 2023 home debut, the 12th-ranked California women's tennis team defeated UC Santa Barbara, 6-1, on Saturday at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Hannah Viller Moeller clinched the victory when the Cal junior beat Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe, 6-0, 6-1. The Golden Bears opened at 1-0 with the nonconference result, while the Gauchos evened their record at 1-1. "We had a nice crowd and nice weather today," said Cal head coachAmanda Augustus, who saw the Bears' Cal Winter Invitational get rained out last week. "We're happy to open the dual-match season here at Hellman and have the debut of Berta Passola Folch on our home courts. We're just settling in and building, one match at a time."

BERKELEY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO