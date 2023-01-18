Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
Swimmer Goes Missing: Pacifica CAVicki Moore RealtorPacifica, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
calbears.com
Bears Face No. 8 Utah On Sunday
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-8, 1-6) continues its homestand against No. 8 Utah (15-2, 5-2) on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00pm and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network. This game marks the 28th all-time meeting between the two programs with Cal holding...
Top 50 California recruit Stacy Bey names top four, set for second trip to Boulder
2024 prospect Stacy Bey named a top four that is comprised of Pac-12 programs. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound athlete from Fontana (Calif.) Bishop Amat has the most early interest in Arizona, Colorado, Washington and Washington State. "Those four schools are recruiting me the hardest right now," he explained. "They're showing me...
calbears.com
Sunday Matinee Against The Beavers
BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team wraps up a two-game homestand by hosting Oregon State at noon PST on Sunday in Haas Pavilion. Both the Golden Bears and the Beavers enter Sunday's contest on losing streaks, having dropped three and six straight games, respectively. Cal (3-16, 2-6 Pac-12) has notched all three of its wins this season in Berkeley since Dec. 21 but was dealt a 29-point defeat by Oregon on Wednesday. Oregon State (7-12, 1-7) lost the front end of its trip to the Bay Area on Thursday night at Stanford, 67-46, and has lost 25 consecutive games played away from Gill Coliseum.
calbears.com
Kikuchi Clinches Cal Win Over No. 13 Stanford
BERKELEY – Yuta Kikuchi won a three-setter at court-one singles to give the California men's tennis team a 4-3, upset win over 13th-ranked Stanford in the Big Slam on Friday at the Hellman Tennis Complex. The result also represented the Golden Bear veteran's first win over the Cardinal. Cal...
calbears.com
Bears Host Broncos In Home Opener
BERKELEY – California rugby opens its home slate this Saturday, Jan 21 with a match versus Santa Clara. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., with the gates at Witter Rugby Field to open at noon. Tickets can be purchased here and concessions will be sold on site with cashless forms of payment accepted. Fans unable to attend in person can watch the live stream.
calbears.com
No. 12 Cal Beats Gauchos 6-1 In Opener
BERKELEY – In its dual-match opener and 2023 home debut, the 12th-ranked California women's tennis team defeated UC Santa Barbara, 6-1, on Saturday at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Hannah Viller Moeller clinched the victory when the Cal junior beat Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe, 6-0, 6-1. The Golden Bears opened at 1-0 with the nonconference result, while the Gauchos evened their record at 1-1. "We had a nice crowd and nice weather today," said Cal head coachAmanda Augustus, who saw the Bears' Cal Winter Invitational get rained out last week. "We're happy to open the dual-match season here at Hellman and have the debut of Berta Passola Folch on our home courts. We're just settling in and building, one match at a time."
calbears.com
No. 3 Cal To Take On Wildcats And Sun Devils
BERKELEY – The No. 3 ranked Cal men's swimming & diving team returns to action this weekend with a pair of Pac-12 dual meets at No. 17 Arizona on Friday followed by a showdown against No. 1 Arizona State on Saturday. Cal will also have several swimmers competing at UC San Diego on Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.
Edge transfer Jordan Domineck joins the Buffaloes with a sense of urgency
Jordan Domineck almost joined Deion Sanders as a transfer in 2022. The talented pass rusher took a visit to Jackson State after four years at Georgia Tech. Domineck instead chose to play the 2022 season in the SEC at Arkansas. But after the Florida native re-entered the transfer portal earlier this month, another opportunity to play for Coach Prime came and he wasn't going to turn it down again. Domineck committed to the Buffaloes as a graduate transfer after a trip to Boulder last weekend.
calbears.com
No. 6 Bears Open Pac-12 Competition at Arizona
BERKELEY- The No. 6 California women's gymnastics team hits the road to open up its Pac-12 schedule this Friday at No. 33 Arizona. The conference dual meet is set to start at 6 p.m. PT at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. Cal (6-0, 0-0) is currently riding one of its...
calbears.com
Bears Take Down Broncos
BERKELEY – Cal rugby defeated Santa Clara 79-3 on a beautiful day in Strawberry Canyon, the Bears' first match of the XVs season on their home turf of Witter Rugby Field. "We appreciate having an annual match with Santa Clara," Cal head coach Jack Clark said. "They are top men, always have been."
MaxPreps
High school football: Deion Sanders and Colorado become latest to offer MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year Julian Lewis
New Colorado head coach Deion Sanders continued his pursuit of high school football's most talented prospects, putting out an offer earlier this week to MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year Julian Lewis of Carrollton (Ga.). According to 247Sports, Lewis already has 27 FBS offers with Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State,...
calbears.com
Back in Camp: Beach Volleyball
BERKELEY- The California beach volleyball team returned to the sand last week for its first practice of the new year, and despite the Berkeley showers, the Bears got right to work in preparation for the 2023 season. Under eighth-year head coach Meagan Owusu, Cal looks to build on what was a historic 2022 season.
What to watch with CU football recruiting leading up to regular signing period
The regular signing period is less than two weeks away. The Buffaloes already have 18 signees from the high school and Junior College ranks and 23 scholarship transfer additions on board, but there are still a couple prospects in the 2023 class worth keeping an eye on...
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
Colorado rancher uses genetics to create super mountain cows
When a Denver Gazette reporter called the Walter Angus company to interview them on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association award they just earned, Manager Ty Walter responded: “I’m cleaning the pens right now. The weather’s not helping.”. This was Wednesday, as the state was getting pounded with...
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor
Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
1037theriver.com
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
milehighcre.com
Five-Property Portfolio Near Meow Wolf Denver Sells for $7.35M
A five-property portfolio west of I-25 in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, comprised of five addresses along seven parcels of land, has sold to KSE Revesco Zuni, LLLP, for $7.35 million. The properties including 1380 and 1432 N Zuni St. and 1940, 1948 and 1950 W 14th Ave, consist of...
