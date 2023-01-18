ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

calbears.com

Bears Face No. 8 Utah On Sunday

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-8, 1-6) continues its homestand against No. 8 Utah (15-2, 5-2) on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00pm and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network. This game marks the 28th all-time meeting between the two programs with Cal holding...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Sunday Matinee Against The Beavers

BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team wraps up a two-game homestand by hosting Oregon State at noon PST on Sunday in Haas Pavilion. Both the Golden Bears and the Beavers enter Sunday's contest on losing streaks, having dropped three and six straight games, respectively. Cal (3-16, 2-6 Pac-12) has notched all three of its wins this season in Berkeley since Dec. 21 but was dealt a 29-point defeat by Oregon on Wednesday. Oregon State (7-12, 1-7) lost the front end of its trip to the Bay Area on Thursday night at Stanford, 67-46, and has lost 25 consecutive games played away from Gill Coliseum.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Kikuchi Clinches Cal Win Over No. 13 Stanford

BERKELEY – Yuta Kikuchi won a three-setter at court-one singles to give the California men's tennis team a 4-3, upset win over 13th-ranked Stanford in the Big Slam on Friday at the Hellman Tennis Complex. The result also represented the Golden Bear veteran's first win over the Cardinal. Cal...
STANFORD, CA
calbears.com

Bears Host Broncos In Home Opener

BERKELEY – California rugby opens its home slate this Saturday, Jan 21 with a match versus Santa Clara. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., with the gates at Witter Rugby Field to open at noon. Tickets can be purchased here and concessions will be sold on site with cashless forms of payment accepted. Fans unable to attend in person can watch the live stream.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

No. 12 Cal Beats Gauchos 6-1 In Opener

BERKELEY – In its dual-match opener and 2023 home debut, the 12th-ranked California women's tennis team defeated UC Santa Barbara, 6-1, on Saturday at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Hannah Viller Moeller clinched the victory when the Cal junior beat Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe, 6-0, 6-1. The Golden Bears opened at 1-0 with the nonconference result, while the Gauchos evened their record at 1-1. "We had a nice crowd and nice weather today," said Cal head coachAmanda Augustus, who saw the Bears' Cal Winter Invitational get rained out last week. "We're happy to open the dual-match season here at Hellman and have the debut of Berta Passola Folch on our home courts. We're just settling in and building, one match at a time."
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

No. 3 Cal To Take On Wildcats And Sun Devils

BERKELEY – The No. 3 ranked Cal men's swimming & diving team returns to action this weekend with a pair of Pac-12 dual meets at No. 17 Arizona on Friday followed by a showdown against No. 1 Arizona State on Saturday. Cal will also have several swimmers competing at UC San Diego on Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.
BERKELEY, CA
247Sports

Edge transfer Jordan Domineck joins the Buffaloes with a sense of urgency

Jordan Domineck almost joined Deion Sanders as a transfer in 2022. The talented pass rusher took a visit to Jackson State after four years at Georgia Tech. Domineck instead chose to play the 2022 season in the SEC at Arkansas. But after the Florida native re-entered the transfer portal earlier this month, another opportunity to play for Coach Prime came and he wasn't going to turn it down again. Domineck committed to the Buffaloes as a graduate transfer after a trip to Boulder last weekend.
BOULDER, CO
calbears.com

No. 6 Bears Open Pac-12 Competition at Arizona

BERKELEY- The No. 6 California women's gymnastics team hits the road to open up its Pac-12 schedule this Friday at No. 33 Arizona. The conference dual meet is set to start at 6 p.m. PT at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. Cal (6-0, 0-0) is currently riding one of its...
TUCSON, AZ
calbears.com

Bears Take Down Broncos

BERKELEY – Cal rugby defeated Santa Clara 79-3 on a beautiful day in Strawberry Canyon, the Bears' first match of the XVs season on their home turf of Witter Rugby Field. "We appreciate having an annual match with Santa Clara," Cal head coach Jack Clark said. "They are top men, always have been."
SANTA CLARA, CA
calbears.com

Back in Camp: Beach Volleyball

BERKELEY- The California beach volleyball team returned to the sand last week for its first practice of the new year, and despite the Berkeley showers, the Bears got right to work in preparation for the 2023 season. Under eighth-year head coach Meagan Owusu, Cal looks to build on what was a historic 2022 season.
BERKELEY, CA
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
Rick Zand

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
CENTRAL CITY, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town

Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Five-Property Portfolio Near Meow Wolf Denver Sells for $7.35M

A five-property portfolio west of I-25 in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, comprised of five addresses along seven parcels of land, has sold to KSE Revesco Zuni, LLLP, for $7.35 million. The properties including 1380 and 1432 N Zuni St. and 1940, 1948 and 1950 W 14th Ave, consist of...
DENVER, CO

