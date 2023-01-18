Read full article on original website
Constance Marten: The runaway heiress, her convicted rapist partner and the painful rift at the heart of British aristocracy
They abandoned their burning car on the hard shoulder of the M61 and fled – an aristocrat, a sex offender, and their baby, born just one or two days before. From the inferno near Bolton, thought to have destroyed all their belongings, they travelled first to Liverpool, then to Harwich in Essex, to Colchester and on to East Ham station in east London, over the course of two days.That blurry CCTV footage from 7 January is the last confirmed sighting of 35-year-old Constance Marten, the heiress’s face wrapped in a red scarf, her baby swaddled inside her coat. Alongside her...
Police find elaborate underground bunker in Adelaide allegedly used to grow cannabis
Two men have been arrested after police uncovered an elaborate underground bunker allegedly used to grow cannabis in Adelaide’s south. Officers attended a semi-rural property in the suburb of Coromandel East on Monday where they discovered the bunker’s entrance. Once inside, police allege they uncovered a large amount...
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
‘Evil’ child rapist jailed for life after being unmasked by new technology
A prolific and “evil” child rapist has been jailed for life after being unmasked using new technology developed in the UK that unpixelated an image of his face found in photos he had taken of himself abusing his victims.Martyn Armstrong, from Pembrokeshire, documented himself committing “depraved” acts against three children, including a victim as young as one, over a number of years and posted the pictures to the dark web.The 50-year-old was arrested in July last year after officers developed the never before used tool.He pleaded guilty to a total of 41 counts of rape of a child under the...
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
Chilling video shows passenger warning chopper pilot before fatal crash
Chilling video has emerged from inside the cockpit of one of two helicopters involved in a fatal mid-air collision in Australia – as a passenger taps the pilot in the arm to warn him of the impending disaster. The footage obtained by 7 News shows the tourist in the back seat of the descending chopper trying to alert pilot Michael James while pointing ahead. James turns toward the passenger, who then braces for impact with the other helicopter on Monday afternoon near Main Beach on Australia’s Gold Coast. In addition to the pilot, the helicopter was carrying Riaan and Elmarie Steenberg, and Marle...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Python killings on the rise in Zimbabwe’s Lupane area
By Calvin Manika for Community Podium NewsThe love for python meat and traditional rituals landed Mthandazo Ncube of Gomoza village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane in jail. Despite enlisting the services of a renowned defence lawyer, Ncube was found guilty as the court made it clear that the python was protected by the law.Ncube, recalled the day he was called in by a friend to capture the python which had swallowed a cat.“A neighbour who had sighted the giant reptile behind his vegetable garden alerted me. It was resting after feasting on a cat. This was a perfect opportunity for...
When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval
After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Nepal plane crash victims: British ballet dancer dies one day after birthday
British ballet dancer Ruan Crighton was today confirmed as being among the dozens of victims who were killed after a plane crashed into a gorge in Nepal before setting on fire.
I’m going to be the world’s tallest man – I’m bigger than houses in my village but people always ask me the same thing
A GIANT dubbed the world's tallest man towers over the houses in his village - and even wears shoes made out of tyres. Sulemana Abdul Samed, 29, has been growing at an extraordinary rate for years - and at a recent check-up, he was told he had reached a whopping height of 9ft 6in.
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon
A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
Victorian judge denies bail for 13-year-old facing ‘staggering’ 181 charges
A Victorian supreme court judge has denied bail for a 13-year-old facing 181 charges, saying that if released from youth detention there is a “near inevitability” he will offend again. The boy, known to the court as RN, has been in custody since 30 November 2022. An application...
