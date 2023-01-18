Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Where to Go Camping on Delmarva in 2023Katie CherrixChincoteague Island, VA
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Related
starpublications.online
Fried oyster sandwich sale
Members of Hope Masonic Lodge #4 in Laurel will conduct a fried oyster sandwich sale on Saturday, Jan. 21 beginning at 11 a.m. They will also have cream of crab soup available. Sales begin at 11 a.m. and continue until sold out.
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
A free coat closet will be held at the Onley United Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There will be coats, gloves, hats and scarves available. This Saturday, January 21 is the last day to sight up for Accomack County Parks and Rec Youth basketball in three age groups, PeeWee 5-8, Juniors 9-12 and Seniors 13-15..
WBOC
Future Uncertain for 95-year-old Downtown Salisbury Building
SALISBURY, Md. - Overlooking the Wicomico River in Salisbury stands a sentinel. In fact, literally a sentinel at one point. The building at 115 South Division Street was built in 1928 and housed the Salisbury Fire Department Headquarters and kept downtown safe for 80 years. "When you situated downtown here,...
WMDT.com
Two families turned homeowners in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Two families now sharing joy in Salisbury as they receive their forever homes thanks to the Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Program. “Oh my God, I’m so excited it feels great,” says new homeowner, Rhoda Nakey. Homeowners Rhoda Nakey and Enose Brinache blessed their...
Cape Gazette
DEC lineworker rescues trapped driver from overturned vehicle
In the early-morning hours of Dec. 22, Delaware Electric Cooperative Hot Bucket Crew Chief Ben Salisbury was responding to a power outage when he came across an overturned vehicle outside Greenwood. He quickly assisted the driver and saved a life. On his way to the Georgetown outage, Salisbury noticed debris...
starpublications.online
Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting
The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
Ocean City Today
Signal on at dangerous Berlin intersection
Multiple traffic incidents resulting in injury, death reported. The Maryland State Highway Administration switched on a new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 113 and Main Street in Berlin on Sunday, a development that advocates in the community hope will reduce the number of accidents that have occurred over the years there.
shoredailynews.com
New Library scheduled to be complete in early April
Accomack County Public Works Director Stewart Hall told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday that good progress is taking place on the new Eastern Shore Public Library project. The project has been beset with delays due to COVID issues and failure to complete work by the original contractor which was dismissed by the County several months ago. The Cincinatti Insurance company which held the bond agreed to complete the project. The additional work is covered in the original contract and will not cost tax payers any more money.
carolinecircle.com
Easton, Md. designates day to be “Lonnie Green Appreciation Day?!”
Lonnelle Green “I have to thank all those that were instrumental in the process of making OCS a tremendous success! To my team: I LOVE and APPRECIATE you. Thank you to mayoral candidate, Al Silverstein for the reading of my proclamation. Lastly, a very special thank you goes to Dave Sherill for your unwavering support. It’s up!!”
shoredailynews.com
Exmore Police warns of counterfit $50 bills being circulated
The Exmore Police Department alerted people through Facebook Wednesday about counterfeit $50 bills that are being circulated in the area. “Please make sure you are checking your cash with a cash marking pen,” the notice stated. “We had a local store take in $450 in cash and the bills...
starpublications.online
Laurel High student completes culinary arts, restaurant management program; opens restaurant in Seaford
Daniel Casas was 21 when he and his family opened his restaurant a week ago, on Saturday, Jan. 7. La Casita, a charming Mexican restaurant at 1005 Norman Eskridge Hwy. in Seaford, is the culmination of his dream and a lot of hard work. Daniel said he was six years...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
Ocean City Today
Community Briefs 01/20/2023
The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore recently announced that William “Bill” McCain and John Phoebus have joined the Foundation’s Board of Directors. McCain is the chairman and founder of W. R. McCain Associates, Inc., one of the largest comprehensive real estate valuation and consultation companies located in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
WBOC
Search Party For Missing Somerset County Man
A search party walked through the marshes and where Dequan Fields' car was found Thursday afternoon. A search for a missing Princess Anne man brought friends to the marsh.
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
Bay Net
Reckless Endangerment In Lexington Park Under Investigation
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 8:19 pm, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy reported hearing shots fired in the area of Hancock Road in Lexington Park, as well as multiple witnesses who reported shots being fired in the area. Upon investigation,...
WBOC
Open-Air Drug Markets Broken Up in Somerset County
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A regular offering of open-air drug markets has been broken up in Somerset Co. following a lengthy investigation. Members of the Somerset Co. Narcotics Task Force (SCNTF) report targeting organized drug distribution happening in the county following citizen complaints and information provided by local law enforcement and informants.
WBOC
Arrest Takes Thousands of Illegal Pills off Salisbury Streets
Salsibury, MD- Investigators with the Wicomico County's Sheriff's Office report seizing 7,440 Zolpidem pills, and 4,700 Diazepam pills with the arrest of Chad Gerhart. Zolpiderm is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. Deputies say they were first alerted in December 2022, by Homeland Security, about an international package sent to...
Bay Net
‘There Wasn’t Anything Motivational About Him’ Motivational Speaker ‘Trauma Dumps’ On Students At LHS
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 12, 2023, motivational speaker, Jeff Yalden, visited Leonardtown High School to give an informative speech on the importance of mental health. Now, many parents have been calling out the speaker for “trauma dumping” on their children, and are demanding that he is never invited back again.
Comments / 0