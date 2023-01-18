ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocomoke City, MD

starpublications.online

Fried oyster sandwich sale

Members of Hope Masonic Lodge #4 in Laurel will conduct a fried oyster sandwich sale on Saturday, Jan. 21 beginning at 11 a.m. They will also have cream of crab soup available. Sales begin at 11 a.m. and continue until sold out.
LAUREL, DE
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

A free coat closet will be held at the Onley United Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There will be coats, gloves, hats and scarves available. This Saturday, January 21 is the last day to sight up for Accomack County Parks and Rec Youth basketball in three age groups, PeeWee 5-8, Juniors 9-12 and Seniors 13-15..
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WBOC

Future Uncertain for 95-year-old Downtown Salisbury Building

SALISBURY, Md. - Overlooking the Wicomico River in Salisbury stands a sentinel. In fact, literally a sentinel at one point. The building at 115 South Division Street was built in 1928 and housed the Salisbury Fire Department Headquarters and kept downtown safe for 80 years. "When you situated downtown here,...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Two families turned homeowners in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Two families now sharing joy in Salisbury as they receive their forever homes thanks to the Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Program. “Oh my God, I’m so excited it feels great,” says new homeowner, Rhoda Nakey. Homeowners Rhoda Nakey and Enose Brinache blessed their...
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

DEC lineworker rescues trapped driver from overturned vehicle

In the early-morning hours of Dec. 22, Delaware Electric Cooperative Hot Bucket Crew Chief Ben Salisbury was responding to a power outage when he came across an overturned vehicle outside Greenwood. He quickly assisted the driver and saved a life. On his way to the Georgetown outage, Salisbury noticed debris...
GREENWOOD, DE
starpublications.online

Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting

The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
SEAFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

Signal on at dangerous Berlin intersection

Multiple traffic incidents resulting in injury, death reported. The Maryland State Highway Administration switched on a new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 113 and Main Street in Berlin on Sunday, a development that advocates in the community hope will reduce the number of accidents that have occurred over the years there.
BERLIN, MD
shoredailynews.com

New Library scheduled to be complete in early April

Accomack County Public Works Director Stewart Hall told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday that good progress is taking place on the new Eastern Shore Public Library project. The project has been beset with delays due to COVID issues and failure to complete work by the original contractor which was dismissed by the County several months ago. The Cincinatti Insurance company which held the bond agreed to complete the project. The additional work is covered in the original contract and will not cost tax payers any more money.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
carolinecircle.com

Easton, Md. designates day to be “Lonnie Green Appreciation Day?!”

Lonnelle Green “I have to thank all those that were instrumental in the process of making OCS a tremendous success! To my team: I LOVE and APPRECIATE you. Thank you to mayoral candidate, Al Silverstein for the reading of my proclamation. Lastly, a very special thank you goes to Dave Sherill for your unwavering support. It’s up!!”
EASTON, MD
shoredailynews.com

Exmore Police warns of counterfit $50 bills being circulated

The Exmore Police Department alerted people through Facebook Wednesday about counterfeit $50 bills that are being circulated in the area. “Please make sure you are checking your cash with a cash marking pen,” the notice stated. “We had a local store take in $450 in cash and the bills...
EXMORE, VA
WMDT.com

Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Community Briefs 01/20/2023

The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore recently announced that William “Bill” McCain and John Phoebus have joined the Foundation’s Board of Directors. McCain is the chairman and founder of W. R. McCain Associates, Inc., one of the largest comprehensive real estate valuation and consultation companies located in the Mid-Atlantic Region.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Bay Net

Reckless Endangerment In Lexington Park Under Investigation

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 8:19 pm, a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy reported hearing shots fired in the area of Hancock Road in Lexington Park, as well as multiple witnesses who reported shots being fired in the area. Upon investigation,...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WBOC

Open-Air Drug Markets Broken Up in Somerset County

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A regular offering of open-air drug markets has been broken up in Somerset Co. following a lengthy investigation. Members of the Somerset Co. Narcotics Task Force (SCNTF) report targeting organized drug distribution happening in the county following citizen complaints and information provided by local law enforcement and informants.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Arrest Takes Thousands of Illegal Pills off Salisbury Streets

Salsibury, MD- Investigators with the Wicomico County's Sheriff's Office report seizing 7,440 Zolpidem pills, and 4,700 Diazepam pills with the arrest of Chad Gerhart. Zolpiderm is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. Deputies say they were first alerted in December 2022, by Homeland Security, about an international package sent to...
SALISBURY, MD

