KCCI.com
School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?
After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
KAAL-TV
Next snow misses south
The next storm system of note is one that’s actually fizzling as it moves eastward across the country. It’s also taking more of a southerly route away from Minnesota. It’s close enough to mention though. Some light snow, generally 1-3″ of snow is possible across southern and...
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
Thousands of federal dollars available to Iowa residents
Remember the pandemic? For some people it feels like it’s fading into the past, but aside from the continuing medical danger, a lot of people are still feeling the effects of the economic catastrophe of COVID-19.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: School bullying, snowfall totals
A central Iowa mother is speaking out against bullying after her 10-year-old-son was left with a concussion. "You send your kids to school to learn, not to come out with mental illnesses. To grow their brains, not hinder it. That’s not what I sent him there for," she told KCCI.
Recall alert posted in 8 states including Kansas due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region which include: Kansas, Iowa, […]
Circle K gas: 40 cents off per gallon in Illinois on Friday
Drivers around Missouri, Illinois and Iowa can enjoy a discount on gas Friday at their local Circle K location.
AOL Corp
Iowa Republicans want to ban SNAP recipients from buying meat, white bread, and American cheese
Iowa Republicans proposed a bill that would drastically limit what foods SNAP recipients can buy. People wouldn't be able to buy grocery staples like white bread, American cheese, fresh meat, and more. Critics argue the bill would further burden low-income people who are already food-insecure. Iowa Republicans are proposing sweeping...
Illinois Residents Give Honest Reviews Of Their Jail Experiences
When you go to a restaurant or hotel and receive excellent service, you might just show your appreciation by posting a review online for staff and future customers to read. The same thing applies when you have a negative experience somewhere and you want everyone to know your frustrations. A website called Yelp is one place people go to share their experiences.
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Well-known store chain opening new location in Illinois
A well-known and nostalgic store chain that has been around since 1988 is opening another new location in Illinois next month. Read on to learn more. Starting in early February, the popular store chain Play It Again Sports will start operations at its new Illinois location in Edwardsville, according to local reports.
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
KMOV
How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Illinois? Here's an Explanation
If you've tried to purchase eggs recently and were surprised by the costs, you're not alone. The national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November, up from $1.72 a year earlier, according to the latest government data. And while overall food prices fell from November to December, egg prices soared 25%.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Why Are People In Iowa Eating Their Christmas Trees?
If you're low on food in your cabinets and don't feel like making a run to your local Hy-Vee, then I might have found your next gourmet meal. And the ingredients might still be in your home after the holidays. The Christmas season has officially ended and right about now...
KCCI.com
MercyOne says financial trouble will lead to job cuts
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne is warning its workers that job cutbacks are on the way. It's losing money and it appears the medical system will be cutting jobs, mostly in its management area. The company says the job cuts will not affect clinical or patient-facing jobs. “As the...
