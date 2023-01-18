ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut

Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
GLENDALE, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

‘Inside Safe’ moves unhoused Angelenos into shelters. How permanent are their homes?

Christabelle Sanchez says that when she found out she would be moving into a hotel room under the City of LA’s new “Inside Safe” program, she cried for a full day. The mother of two, who lived at an encampment in Venice, hasn’t seen her kids in about five years. She hopes having a stable place to live will serve as a stepping stone towards reuniting with her family.
westsidetoday.com

Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex

800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene

Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy