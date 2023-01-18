Read full article on original website
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-footWilliamSalLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired New York Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal.Source MoneyLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
fox10phoenix.com
Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
Excitement And Alarm Greet Online Fashion Giant Shein's LA Expansion
The controversial fast-fashion brand plans to have a local workforce of 500 by year's end.
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
KTLA.com
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
Regal movie theaters set to close in Southern California
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
kcrw.com
‘Inside Safe’ moves unhoused Angelenos into shelters. How permanent are their homes?
Christabelle Sanchez says that when she found out she would be moving into a hotel room under the City of LA’s new “Inside Safe” program, she cried for a full day. The mother of two, who lived at an encampment in Venice, hasn’t seen her kids in about five years. She hopes having a stable place to live will serve as a stepping stone towards reuniting with her family.
westsidetoday.com
Costco Coming to Baldwin Village as Part of Mixed-Use Apartment Complex
800 unit development coming to the five-acre property formerly home to View Park Community Hospital. It has been revealed that Baldwin Village will soon be the site of a Costco Wholesale outlet as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The development company Thrive Living has announced that they will redevelop 5035 W. Coliseum Street, the site that was formerly View Park Community Hospital. This development is planned as a mixed-use structure that will come with 800 residential units built from prefabricated modular units and a Costco retail space on the first floor.
Vehicle crashed into California 7-Eleven Friday night
A vehicle crashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera, California on Friday. The post Vehicle crashed into California 7-Eleven Friday night appeared first on KYMA.
Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene
Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by L.A. coroner
The cause of Lisa Marie Presley's death has not yet been revealed by the coroner.
3rd homeless person found dead at Sherman Oaks shopping center: 'It is traumatizing'
Three homeless people have died in the Sherman Oaks area in a week, according to a local business owner, who believes the city should be doing more to avoid such deaths.
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
