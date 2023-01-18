UFC 283 media day faceoffs: Brandon Moreno shushes hecklers, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill have tense staredown

In the main event of UFC 283, Glover Teixeira will look to become a two-time light-heavyweight champion in front of a home crowd in Brazil, as he takes on Jamahal Hill for the vacant title.At 42, Teixeira became the second-oldest champion in UFC history by winning the belt in 2021, before losing it to Jiri Prochazka in The Independent’s fight of the year for 2022.Prochazka’s recent injury led the Czech to relinquish the title, however, before Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw with the vacant belt on the line last month. As such, the UFC has...

