UFC 283 media day faceoffs: Brandon Moreno shushes hecklers, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill have tense staredown

Read full article on original website
Related
Jon Jones happy for Daniel Cormier's success as commentator, has 'nothing but respect' for him
Jon Jones welcomes Daniel Cormier as a commentator for his next fight. After heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC, Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) returns from a three-year long layoff to face Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) for the vacant title in the UFC 285 headliner March 4.
MMAmania.com
Does Nate Diaz have the guts to fight Diego Sanchez in BKFC? ‘Then take off the gloves, homie’
Diego Sanchez defeated Nick Diaz as part of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 2 Finale way back in late 2005, and since that three-round war of attrition, has been inundated with mom-hating Emails that may or may not have come from sleazy journalists. Now Sanchez wants to fulfill his longtime goal...
sportszion.com
UFC’s ‘The Gorilla’ Darren Till deems ‘It’s probably the end’ Conor McGregor’s MMA career despite ‘Biggest name in the sport’
Despite the fact that former UFC champion Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021 due to a tibia and fibula injury suffered while fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, people still wanted to talk about arguably the biggest star in the UFC. In an exclusive interview with Basketball Insiders,...
UFC 283 card: Teixeira vs Hill and all fights this weekend
A veteran of mixed martial arts will take on a rising contender in the main event of UFC 283 this weekend, as Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill clash to crown a new light-heavyweight champion.At 42, Teixeira became the second-oldest UFC champion ever when he won the belt in 2021. But the Brazilian, now 43, lost the gold next time out, as he was submitted by Jiri Prochazka, who later vacated the title due to injury.With the vacant strap on the line last month, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw, leading the UFC to move on to...
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes
Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
sportszion.com
Sean O’Malley speaks on new rumors hinting Khamzat Chimaev may be moving to Middleweight
As the breaks between Khamzat Chimaev’s fights get longer and his weight issues come to light more and more, many fans of combat spots have become worried. Once expected to become a two-division champion in record time now struggles with finding opponents, holding his temper, and making weight. Khamzat...
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 video: Charles Oliveira nearly mauled by wild fans at mall in Rio de Janeiro
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t competing this weekend at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, but he still made an impact this week when a hoard of wild Brazilian fans chased him down inside a local mall. LIVE! Watch UFC 283 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. UFC’s...
MMAmania.com
Jamahal Hill sends message to Teixeira, Brazilian fans ahead of UFC 283: ‘Y’all need to understand how I’m coming’
Jamahal Hill will look to cash in on his first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shot later tonight (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when “Sweet Dreams” goes toe-to-toe with former divisional champion Glover Teixeira.
Gilbert Burns confident he'll stop Neil Magny at UFC 283: 'We're not doing more than 10 minutes'
Gilbert Burns feels his highlight finishing reel will get a little bigger on Saturday. The former UFC title challenger and top welterweight contender strongly believes he’ll get a stoppage win in his return to the octagon. Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) takes on veteran Neil Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC) in the main card of UFC 283, the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
UFC 283 live stream: How to watch Teixeira vs Hill online and on TV this weekend
In the main event of UFC 283, Glover Teixeira will look to become a two-time light-heavyweight champion in front of a home crowd in Brazil, as he takes on Jamahal Hill for the vacant title.At 42, Teixeira became the second-oldest champion in UFC history by winning the belt in 2021, before losing it to Jiri Prochazka in The Independent’s fight of the year for 2022.Prochazka’s recent injury led the Czech to relinquish the title, however, before Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a draw with the vacant belt on the line last month. As such, the UFC has...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Teixeira vs. Hill
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to kick off its pay-per-view (PPV) campaign for 2023 as UFC 283 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Headlining the event is a Light Heavyweight title fight for the vacant belt as former champion, Glover Teixeira, faces off against top contender, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 283’s co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim title holder, Brandon Moreno, will fight for the fourth (and hopefully final) time in a title unification match.
Fight world reacts after UFC 283: Jamahal Hill wins light heavyweight championship, Glover Teixeira retires
The Ultimate Fighting Championship in Rio de Janeiro Saturday night featured Jamahal Hill winning the light heavyweight belt and two Brazilian legends retiring from the sport.
MMAmania.com
Video: Tyson Fury challenges Francis Ngannou to special rules boxing match with Mike Tyson as referee
It sounds like the previously proposed boxing superfight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is officially back on the table. This is according to “Gypsy King,” who called out Ngannou to a special rules boxing match on Saturday. Remember, the two heavyweights came together following Fury’s knockout win...
sportszion.com
Cody Stamann claims he’ll need ‘Private escort’ after UFC 283 due to ‘hostile situation’ at Brazil
Beaches, Heat, Samba, and Aggressive Fans, all the usual suspects are present to announce UFC’s return to South America. The Rio card will feature many Brazilian fighters New and Old, experienced or debuting. The fans also tend to get a little too “Passionate” from time to time and Cody Stamann is well aware of this fact.
Francis Ngannou excited for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, but 'undisputed means nothing here'
Francis Ngannou will be watching the UFC 285 main event closely, but believes the label that will be attached to the winner will have empty meaning. After his recent release from the promotion due to failed negotiations, the undisputed UFC heavyweight title Ngannou held is now vacant. However, it will be claimed at UFC 285 when former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones takes on former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane.
MMAmania.com
Greg Hardy set to make bare-knuckle boxing debut at next month’s BKFC KnuckleMania 3
Former NFL star Greg Hardy no longer has to worry about top heavyweights taking him down inside of the Octagon. Instead, “Prince of War” has traded in his mixed martial arts (MMA) gloves for bare-knuckle boxing with his debut now set for BKFC KnuckleMania 3. The booking was confirmed by MMA Fighting on Thursday after an initial report by MyMMANews.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul trains first day of jiu-jitsu ahead of MMA debut
Now that Jake Paul is plotting an official crossover into mixed martial arts (MMA) the YouTube sensation and professional boxer is doing everything he can to prepare. This includes his first-ever training session for jiu-jitsu. Paul, who will return to the boxing ring later this year before making his official...
Yardbarker
UFC 283 live results: Teixeira vs. Hill, Figueiredo vs. Moreno 4
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill, emanating from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Octagon is back in Brazil for the first time since March 2020, and the promotion returns with two titles on the line, and, hopefully, two undisputed champions by the time the night ends.
Comments / 0