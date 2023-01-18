From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 21, 2023. The pattern for the remainder of the weekend will be relatively quiet as high pressure builds tomorrow. Patchy fog will be possible tonight, resulting in areas of reduced visibility. Sunday will see sunshine across the region as cloud cover decreases. This sunshine will be short-lived though as a Clipper system arrives on Monday. This clipper will produce light snow throughout the day on Monday. Light snow accumulations of an inch of less are expected. Enjoy the sunshine tomorrow!

DULUTH, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO