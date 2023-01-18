Read full article on original website
Related
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp Reviews
Massachusetts is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
Iconic New England Restaurant Up for Sale for a Cool $14 Million
A well-known restaurant in Cape Cod that many New Englanders call their favorite has been put up for sale. The price being asked for the restaurant and building is a cool $14 million dollars. Oh my... The Lobster Pot, located right in the heart of Provincetown, is officially for sale....
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Rhode Island is home to some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chomp Kitchen and Drinks. Located in both Providence and Warren, Chomp opened in 2013 with immediate success.
The Most Popular Fast Food In Massachusetts Will Not Surprise You
Massachusetts runs on Dunkin. The beloved coffee and doughnuts chain ranked at the top of the list for most favorite fast food in The Bay State. Gambling.com recently examined Google Trends data of people in Massachusetts searching for a quick bite to eat and ranked the results. Dunkin won in a landslide, which explains why the company has nearly 1,000 locations in the state — the most of any chain, according to Stacker.com.
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
949whom.com
Regal Cinemas Closing These Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts
Going to the movies is always the perfect thing to do on a rainy day or even for a night out with friends or family (or even your average date night - dinner and a movie). Unfortunately, it is time for some movie theaters to close their doors in New England. No more movie screenings, no more popcorn, and no more hoping that you don't have teenagers in the back row.
country1025.com
This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire
A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
WOW: 120 Celebrities Born in MA…Were Any Born in Your Town? (photos)
Massachusetts has a rich history, and diverse culture and is an ideal place for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or even a permanent residence. Many folks who either live in or visit Massachusetts can agree that those characteristics and attractions of our state are more than ideal. Many Big-Name Celebrities...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Full list: Massachusetts Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
Here are the 20 Least Popular Girls’ Names (out of 100) in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has received many accolades when it comes to starting a family and raising a child. This past fall Massachusetts was ranked as the top state to raise a family. The study had a number of factors and sub-categories which you can read more about by going here. Raising My...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
Comments / 2