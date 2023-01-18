ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

The Most Popular Fast Food In Massachusetts Will Not Surprise You

Massachusetts runs on Dunkin. The beloved coffee and doughnuts chain ranked at the top of the list for most favorite fast food in The Bay State. Gambling.com recently examined Google Trends data of people in Massachusetts searching for a quick bite to eat and ranked the results. Dunkin won in a landslide, which explains why the company has nearly 1,000 locations in the state — the most of any chain, according to Stacker.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
949whom.com

Regal Cinemas Closing These Locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts

Going to the movies is always the perfect thing to do on a rainy day or even for a night out with friends or family (or even your average date night - dinner and a movie). Unfortunately, it is time for some movie theaters to close their doors in New England. No more movie screenings, no more popcorn, and no more hoping that you don't have teenagers in the back row.
MAINE STATE
country1025.com

This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WESTFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kristen Walters

Growing store chain opens new location in New Hampshire

A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
SALEM, NH
WNAW 94.7

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy