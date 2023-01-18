COLUMBUS, Ohio — First of all, it’s not a scam. The state has billions of dollars just sitting there, waiting to be claimed. The figure is $3,657,324,918, to be exact. It’s sitting in the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds, in the form of lost or forgotten money from inactive checking or savings accounts, refunds or credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.

