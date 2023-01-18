Read full article on original website
Ohio man sentenced for local $325K Walmart fraud scheme
The group is accused of using a money transfer service to defraud banks.
WTOL-TV
US Marshals searching for 4 escaped inmates believed to be traveling to Ohio from Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
WFMJ.com
FirstEnergy reminds customers about payment plans and bill assistance programs
Winter is in full swing and FirstEnergy is encouraging customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact the company. According to the release, FirstEnergy offers a number of utility assistance programs to help customers who are struggling to pay their electric bill. The company says thousands of customers...
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing …. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Parents protest UA school board’s executive session. Parents protest UA school board's executive session. Morning...
Know Your Rights: Recording police activity and interactions
According to the Ohio Bar, as a bystander, it is legal to record police interactions. If you see someone stopped by the police you are permitted to take pictures or video, however, it is important that you do not interfere.
wvxu.org
Lawmakers have 4 months to act on recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio. What happens if they don't?
Time is running out for Ohio lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in the state. Under the proposal, Ohioans could buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis for recreational use. If lawmakers do not act by May 3, the...
WTOL-TV
Ohio has more than $3 billion in unclaimed funds. Here's how you can claim your money
COLUMBUS, Ohio — First of all, it’s not a scam. The state has billions of dollars just sitting there, waiting to be claimed. The figure is $3,657,324,918, to be exact. It’s sitting in the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds, in the form of lost or forgotten money from inactive checking or savings accounts, refunds or credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.
3 more Ohioans indicted on Jan. 6 charges
An Ohio man accused of spraying police officers with a chemical irritant during the Jan. 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol has been indicted on felony charges.
WTOL-TV
All I-75 South lanes at Ohio-Michigan state line reopened after crash Friday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — All lanes of I-75 South at the Ohio-Michigan state line are reopened and traffic is moving against after crews responded to a crash at approximately 3:30 p.m. and reduced traffic to one lane. There is no word yet if the crash resulted in any injuries.
