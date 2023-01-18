ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMJ.com

FirstEnergy reminds customers about payment plans and bill assistance programs

Winter is in full swing and FirstEnergy is encouraging customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact the company. According to the release, FirstEnergy offers a number of utility assistance programs to help customers who are struggling to pay their electric bill. The company says thousands of customers...
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory

Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL-TV

Ohio has more than $3 billion in unclaimed funds. Here's how you can claim your money

COLUMBUS, Ohio — First of all, it’s not a scam. The state has billions of dollars just sitting there, waiting to be claimed. The figure is $3,657,324,918, to be exact. It’s sitting in the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Unclaimed Funds, in the form of lost or forgotten money from inactive checking or savings accounts, refunds or credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

