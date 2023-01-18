Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
AOL Corp
3 Myrtle Beach area restaurants receive ‘B’ scores. Will they have follow-up inspections?
Each week food inspections are done to make sure that food safety practices are being performed correctly in restaurants, grocery stores, and other facilities that serve food to the public. Whether this is a routine inspection or a follow up inspection the establishment will receive a grade which is displayed...
AOL Corp
Where to go for the best Myrtle Beach area happy hour, according to Yelp
First, where did the term “happy hour” come from?. It’s almost always more than one singular hour and most restaurants that serve alcohol will have a happy hour sometime in the late afternoon. According to Miriam-Webster, the name was created during World War I when the U.S....
Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
WMBF
Horry County police still working to wrangle roaming cows near Highway 701, road closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County road is closed due to a group of roaming cows in the area. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that Morgan Road, located near Highway 701, is closed to traffic. Police later said crews safely secured one of the cows, but...
WMBF
Learn different parts of history on the Myrtle Beach History Tours
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here’s what you can experience on the Myrtle Beach History Tours:. MYRTLE BEACH HISTORY, MOVIES AND MUSIC: Hear the story of Myrtle Beach’s coming of age in the mid-20th century to present day, the movies that were made or premiered there, and the role that Myrtle Beach played in music history. Stops include a Green Book listing, The Fitzgerald Motel at Charlie’s Place Historic Site.
WMBF
Construction underway on the North Myrtle Beach Stormwater Outfall Program
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Residents may notice construction at the 18th Avenue North beach access in North Myrtle Beach. It all has to do with cement pipes many have probably seen along the coastline. For decades these pipes have been used to dump stormwater into the ocean. Last...
WMBF
Approval for over apartment complex with over 300 units in Myrtle Beach pushes plans into next phase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved plans Thursday for a 360-unit apartment complex. The Mason Myrtle Beach Apartment complex is expected to be located off Wild Iris Drive and Grissom Parkway. Landscape Architect, Greg Duckworth said this new complex will be an extension of...
WMBF
Highway 17 Business to temporarily close in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will temporarily close Wednesday morning while Santee Cooper completes work in the area. The Surfside Beach Police Department said all lanes of 17-Business will be closed in the area near 16th Ave. North from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Record number of passengers travel through Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A record number of passengers traveled through Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2022. Nearly 3.5 million people traveled through the airport as travel rebounds from pandemic lows and more locals choose to fly. The airport hopes to keep the record-breaking trend in 2023 to try and sell Myrtle Beach as […]
Carolina Country Music Awards show is Saturday at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Country music fans will converge at the House of Blues in Barefoot Landing for the Carolina Country Music Awards show on Saturday evening. Christy “Sweet Tea” Andrulonis is hosting the event along with News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson. Johnson and Andrulonis will present awards to local artists in 14 […]
Police: Woman faces reckless driving, larceny charges after attempting to steal purse in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing larceny and reckless driving charges following an incident at a Myrtle Beach store’s parking lot, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Kadence Deanna Swindall, 23, of Greenwood, took a victim’s purse from a shopping cart and attempted to flee the scene on a moped, police […]
wfxb.com
Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best
Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
WMBF
Businesses share excitement, concerns over proposed development along Conway Riverwalk
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Growth in downtown Conway is underway as new development has caused both excitement and concerns in the community. Developer Genford Development proposed the idea of two buildings on the city’s iconic Riverwalk. The proposal includes a commercial building with a brewery and a mixed-use building with commercial and residential units.
country1037fm.com
If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina
If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
WMBF
Police urging drivers to ‘mooo-ve slowly’ along Highway 701 near Loris as crews work to catch loose livestock
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are urging drivers to proceed with caution in the area of Highway 701 as they assist Horry County Aminal Care Center wrangle in loose livestock. HCPD said crews are working to catch a number of cows in the area of Highway 701...
WMBF
Warrants: Florence man pistol-whipped, pointed gun at victim in Myrtle Beach assault
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is facing charges in connection to an assault at a Myrtle Beach resort nearly two years ago. Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Severn Godbolt is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WECT
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
WMBF
Crews complete Postal Way Extension project in Carolina Forest area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There may be some relief for thousands of drivers in the Carolina Forest area. Crews completed construction on the Postal Way Extension road project, which extends to Waccamaw Pines Drive, and also includes the installation of intersection improvements and sidewalks. RELATED COVERAGE | Traffic...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
Comments / 1