Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
WMBF

Learn different parts of history on the Myrtle Beach History Tours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here’s what you can experience on the Myrtle Beach History Tours:. MYRTLE BEACH HISTORY, MOVIES AND MUSIC: Hear the story of Myrtle Beach’s coming of age in the mid-20th century to present day, the movies that were made or premiered there, and the role that Myrtle Beach played in music history. Stops include a Green Book listing, The Fitzgerald Motel at Charlie’s Place Historic Site.
wfxb.com

Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best

Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
WMBF

Businesses share excitement, concerns over proposed development along Conway Riverwalk

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Growth in downtown Conway is underway as new development has caused both excitement and concerns in the community. Developer Genford Development proposed the idea of two buildings on the city’s iconic Riverwalk. The proposal includes a commercial building with a brewery and a mixed-use building with commercial and residential units.
country1037fm.com

If You’ve Been To Myrtle Beach You’ve Probably Been To The Best Buffet In South Carolina

If you’ve been to Myrtle Beach you’ve definitely seen and probably eaten at the best buffet in South Carolina. I’m only on the latter end of that assumption. But it’s mainly because I’m not a huge buffet person. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option.
WMBF

Crews complete Postal Way Extension project in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There may be some relief for thousands of drivers in the Carolina Forest area. Crews completed construction on the Postal Way Extension road project, which extends to Waccamaw Pines Drive, and also includes the installation of intersection improvements and sidewalks. RELATED COVERAGE | Traffic...
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
